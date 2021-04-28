Il Borro
Haute Leaders Dinner Series Continues At Marion Miami With Lennox Lewis

Celebrities, Haute Beauty, Haute Design, Haute Events, Haute MD, Haute Residence, Haute Scene, Lifestyle, News

Last night, Haute Living hosted the second of its Haute Leaders dinner series at New-American Asian Fusion restaurant Marion Miami in the heart of Brickell, welcoming members from the Haute ResidenceHaute BeautyHaute MD, and Haute Design networks of top industry professionals to an intimate yet power-packed celebration, and with the special attendance of Olympic Gold Medalist, 3-time World Heavyweight Champion, and inductee of the International Boxing Hall of Fame Lennox Lewis.

Philippe Vasilescu, Paola Marulanda, Lennox Lewis

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The 22-person dinner was held inside Marion Miami’s private room, featuring an assorted menu specially curated for the event. The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour of cross-industry networking, as well as sharing stories and experiences over the past year of their respective businesses and lives. Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani led a wine tasting with Philippe Vasilescu, Managing Partner US/Caribbean Cellart Wine, and Olympic Gold Medalist, and Lewis. The champ gave a heartfelt speech and finished it with a toast in honor of Haute Living.

Private Room at Marion Miami

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Members and representatives of the Haute Living networks present at the second Haute Leaders dinner included:

Haute Residence: Melissa Barragan, Kayce DriscollSandra Fiorenza, Maisie Lenzi, Paola MarulandaJennifer Nicole Lee, and Krista Richman

Haute Beauty / Haute MD: Gil RogachevskyDr. Jay A. Young

Haute Design: Laila Colvin, Suri del Castillo, Rafaela Simoes

Laila Colvin, Suri Marlen Del Castillo, Rafaela Simoes

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The Haute Leaders dinner series will continue next month.

Sandra Fiorenza, April Donelson, Jennifer Nicole Lee

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Gil Rogachevsky, Krista Richman, Maisie Lenzi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Andrea Gutierrez, Dr. Jay Young

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kayce Driscoll, Emily Wriston, Erik HaasePhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Sandra Fiorenza, Lennox Lewis, Jennifer Nicole Lee

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani, Melissa Barragan

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Delicacies of Marion Miami

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Delicacies of Marion Miami

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Delicacies of Marion Miami

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

