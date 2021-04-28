Last night, Haute Living hosted the second of its Haute Leaders dinner series at New-American Asian Fusion restaurant Marion Miami in the heart of Brickell, welcoming members from the Haute Residence, Haute Beauty, Haute MD, and Haute Design networks of top industry professionals to an intimate yet power-packed celebration, and with the special attendance of Olympic Gold Medalist, 3-time World Heavyweight Champion, and inductee of the International Boxing Hall of Fame Lennox Lewis.

The 22-person dinner was held inside Marion Miami’s private room, featuring an assorted menu specially curated for the event. The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour of cross-industry networking, as well as sharing stories and experiences over the past year of their respective businesses and lives. Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani led a wine tasting with Philippe Vasilescu, Managing Partner US/Caribbean Cellart Wine, and Olympic Gold Medalist, and Lewis. The champ gave a heartfelt speech and finished it with a toast in honor of Haute Living.

Members and representatives of the Haute Living networks present at the second Haute Leaders dinner included:

Haute Residence: Melissa Barragan, Kayce Driscoll, Sandra Fiorenza, Maisie Lenzi, Paola Marulanda, Jennifer Nicole Lee, and Krista Richman

Haute Beauty / Haute MD: Gil Rogachevsky, Dr. Jay A. Young

Haute Design: Laila Colvin, Suri del Castillo, Rafaela Simoes

The Haute Leaders dinner series will continue next month.

