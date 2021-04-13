Having a “Good Time” On South Beach With David Grutman And Pharrell Williams

Photo Credit: Alice Gao

On Miami Beach’s Washington Ave and 6th street, there is a 266-room hotel that takes up a full square block and promises an escapist, transportive atmosphere. This new lifestyle hotel brand, known as The Goodtime Hotel, is the newest endeavor of David Grutman of Groot Hospitality and producer extraordinaire, Pharrell Williams, opening April 15.

The 10,000 square feet of space reimagines an Art Deco aesthetic and is designed as a space for both revelry and relaxation. Grutman and Williams worked closely with real estate developers Michael D. Fascitelli and Eric Birnbaum of Imperial companies as well as with architect Morris Adjmi, designer Ken Fulk, and landscape architect Raymond Jungles.

“We want The Goodtime Hotel to impart a feeling of both revitalization and that rare, exciting thrill that takes over when you discover something special,” says Pharrell Williams. “It’s that adrenaline-fueled sensation of entering a whole new setting and a whole new mindset. This place will provide a naturally good time, for all who come through.”

The Goodtime Hotel is in a historical section of South Beach and combines the opulence of a time gone by with the needs and updates for a modern traveler. Many rooms have direct views of Biscayne Bay or the Atlantic ocean for that Instagram-worthy snapshot. Each room also features custom bedding, bespoke drapes, leopard-print benches, Ortigia bath amenities, and a signature rotary dial phone.

The hotel itself has numerous amenities including a gym with MyBeast and Peloton equipment and The Library, an oak-clad room designed for both work and play. It also has Grutman’s Strawberry Moon, which is both a restaurant and a 30,000 square foot pool club. Like the hotel, the restaurant is at the crossroads of new and old Miami and will serve up a classic and casual Mediterranean fare with specialty cocktails for the dining room or poolside.

“My first hotel needed to break the mold,” says David Grutman. “I wanted to provide the 360-degree Groot Hospitality experience that our other venues are known for, but I also wanted to add more. This is about providing a getaway within a town that’s already known as a vacation spot. When you arrive at the hotel and walk through our doors, it becomes a full-on experience. When you’re at the Goodtime, we want you to feel like your worries and anxieties have been left outside. I am proud to have worked closely with Pharrell, Michael, Eric, and Ken Fulk on bringing this hotel to life.”

