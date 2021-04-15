Dr. LaBrasca On How You Can Get Rid Of Leg Veins, Age Spots, Or Other Blemishes

Written in partnership with Ascend

Photo Credit: Algie Labrasc

Dr. Algie LaBrasca is an experienced doctor specializing in plastic surgery and anesthetics. He is certified in plastic and reconstructive surgeon by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery. With more than 15 years of experience in the plastic surgery field, LaBrasca is well-positioned to offer the best guidance and professional medical advice on how to get rid of the visible leg veins, age spots, and other body blemishes.

LaBrasca understands the frustration and discomfort brought about by having visible leg veins and other blemishes, but he realizes aging can’t be avoided forever. The process comes with its share of challenges, including the age spots that may affect general skin appearance. Even though we cannot run away entirely from growing old, there are proven methods of maintaining a youthful appearance for a little bit longer.

The Cutera laser treatment is one of the most reliable and efficient ways of getting rid of old age spots, according to LaBrasca. This laser treatment method is a modern and advanced way of boosting the skin’s life and general appearance. It works by reversing the early signs of aging caused by exposure to the scorching sun, genetic factors, and other pollutants from the environment. The Cutera laser process is well known for its ability to transform your skin into a healthier state, revealing a youthful you. More significantly, it helps eliminate wrinkles, face lines, and age spots, thus enhancing the skin’s elasticity. The process ensures any scars on the body are less visible than they were initially.

The advantage of using a Cutera laser is it does not involve any incisions and provides instant results with observable changes such as reduction of facial lines and age spots. It is considered among the best skin therapies as it is safe and reliable.

The Cutera laser treatment procedure works by stimulating collagen regrowth by moderately heating the upper skin layer located deep beneath its surface. Additional heat is generated within the dilated capillaries for persons who have excess redness that needs to be eliminated. Patients experience a mild pinching or stinging sensation when the light pulse hits the skin. Unlike other primary skin therapies, the Cutera laser does not require any form of pain medicine or anesthesia.

After the procedure, the age spots start fading out. However, some patients may require more than one session to acquire the desired goals, with most dermatologists advocating for at least two to three sessions. When the entire procedure is complete, the skin will gradually be restored to a more youthful look. Some patients may experience mild swelling that may last for a couple of hours. The majority of therapists recommend applying a spectrum sunscreen lotion for outdoor activities to reduce the sun’s impact on the skin.

The Cutera laser process is the most convenient method for eliminating wrinkles, skin redness, age spots, and visible capillaries. Potential side effects include slight skin redness and swelling.

For more inputs and insights about the Cutera laser, you can visit LaBrasca’s website www.drlabrasca.com.