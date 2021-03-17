Haute Living Launches Haute Leaders Dinner Series At Uchi Miami

Last night, Haute Living hosted the inaugural of its Haute Leaders dinner series at Uchi Miami, welcoming an exclusive group of members from the Haute Residence, Haute Beauty, Haute MD, and Haute Lawyer networks of top industry professionals.

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceThe 15-person dinner was held inside Uchi’s private room, with an over-the-top Japanese menu. Before, during, and after the dinner, the guests networked and shared their experiences as members of the respective networks.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

It was great to share an Omakase experience with top attorneys, plastic surgeons, medical doctors, and real estate agents,” says Haute Living cofounder Seth Semilof. “The best part of Haute Leaders is connecting our members together and seeing everyone exchange info with the goals of building lasting relationships through our network platforms.”

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The evening included remarks from Semilof, Haute Media Group Senior VP April Donelson, and Haute Lawyer member Robert Zarco, who gave a moving and impassioned speech for the engaged listeners. His long tenure as a Haute Leader spoke to his deep ties and commitment to the brand.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

“Having Robert Zarco as a featured speaker in our first Haute Leaders dinner was an absolute highlight,” says Donelson. “Zarco exemplifies the essence of a true Haute Leader, and we at Haute Living are honored by his partnership.”

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Members of the Haute Living networks present at the dinner included:

Haute Residence: Sandra Fiorenza, Magnus Jennemyr, Jennifer Nicole Lee, Claudia Llanes, Alex Miranda, and Anna Sherrill

Haute Beauty / Haute MD: Dr. Paul Durand, Dr. Jose Rodríguez-Feliz, and Dr. Jay A. Young

Haute Lawyer: Suzanne DeWitt, and Robert Zarco

The Haute Leaders dinner series will continue next month.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice