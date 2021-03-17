Nacho Figueras
Haute Living Launches Haute Leaders Dinner Series At Uchi Miami

Haute Events, Haute Scene, Lifestyle, News

Last night, Haute Living hosted the inaugural of its Haute Leaders dinner series at Uchi Miami, welcoming an exclusive group of members from the Haute Residence, Haute Beauty, Haute MD, and Haute Lawyer networks of top industry professionals.

Haute Living Dinner Series Mar2021 1
Robert Zarco, Anna Sherrill, April Donelson, Claudia Llanes, Magnus Jennemyr, Dana Lund, Andrea Gutierrez, Seth Semilof, Dr. Jose Rodríguez-Feliz, Dr. Jay A. Young

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceThe 15-person dinner was held inside Uchi’s private room, with an over-the-top Japanese menu. Before, during, and after the dinner, the guests networked and shared their experiences as members of the respective networks.

Living Dinner Series Mar2021 9
Seth Semilof, April Donelson, Robert Zarco

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

It was great to share an Omakase experience with top attorneys, plastic surgeons, medical doctors, and real estate agents,” says Haute Living cofounder Seth Semilof. “The best part of Haute Leaders is connecting our members together and seeing everyone exchange info with the goals of building lasting relationships through our network platforms.”

Haute Living Dinner Series Mar2021 2
Jennifer Nicole Lee, Sandra Fiorenza

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The evening included remarks from Semilof, Haute Media Group Senior VP April Donelson, and Haute Lawyer member Robert Zarco, who gave a moving and impassioned speech for the engaged listeners. His long tenure as a Haute Leader spoke to his deep ties and commitment to the brand.

Living Dinner Series Mar2021 15
Anna Sherrill, Alex Miranda, Angela Birdman

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

“Having Robert Zarco as a featured speaker in our first Haute Leaders dinner was an absolute highlight,” says Donelson. “Zarco exemplifies the essence of a true Haute Leader, and we at Haute Living are honored by his partnership.”

Haute Living Dinner Series Mar2021 4
Dr. Paul Durand, Erik Haase, Dana Lund

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Members of the Haute Living networks present at the dinner included:

Haute ResidenceSandra Fiorenza, Magnus Jennemyr, Jennifer Nicole Lee, Claudia Llanes, Alex Miranda, and Anna Sherrill

Haute Beauty / Haute MDDr. Paul Durand, Dr. Jose Rodríguez-Feliz, and Dr. Jay A. Young

Haute LawyerSuzanne DeWitt, and Robert Zarco

The Haute Leaders dinner series will continue next month.

Living Dinner Series Mar2021 7
Japanese restaurant Uchi Miami was the setting for the first Haute Leaders dinner by Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living Dinner Series Mar2021 5
Suzanne DeWitt, Claudia Llanes, Alex Miranda, Anna Sherrill

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

