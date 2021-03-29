Chelsea Mimms, The Mommy Blogger

Written in partnership with CeleMedia

The secret to happiness is to help others, helping others brings a sense of purpose. One such person who believes in uplifting others along with a passion for inner growth is @chelllseaj, hailing from Ontario, Canada. She is a successful social media influencer with 17.5K YouTube subscribers and 47K Instagram followers.

Where it began

The journey of being an influencer started when Chelsea realized that she had a passion for creating and staying ahead of trends. When she was in high school, she would always recommend products and hairstyles. “I would constantly be repeating myself to people on the same topics that one day I decided to start a YouTube channel thinking maybe other people would want to know these things as well.” For a few years, Chelsea kept it a secret from her friends but soon realized that by sharing her content she can help even more people.

“I originally started with beauty and fashion content and made my way to the mommy blogger scene recently” Chelsea explains.

Here what she loves to make content on

Gradually, Chelsea gave her content more substance. She started showing her true self and focused on self-love, self-care & kindness in combination with her passions which were fashion, beauty & helping others. Now that she has become a mother, she transitioned to a “mommy blogger”. “I can feel the overwhelming amount of love and know that things are only going up from here. Being somewhat trendy and also being a mom is so fun and allows me to make content I enjoy while also sharing some amazing tips for my fellow mamas, soon to be or individuals who love family content.”

What’s next for Chelsea?

Chelsea is full of passion, from content creating, helping others, travel, and fashion. Sharing her knowledge with people in hopes to inspire, help or entertain someone else gives her immense happiness. She loves making YouTube videos and creating content as an escape for others. She has been very active on both Instagram and YouTube up to this day and has some exciting plans for the year ahead to reach out to a vast audience and help inspire them. She is continually growing, inspiring, and influencing.

