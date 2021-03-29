Nacho Figueras
Celebrities
Nacho Figueras, The World’s Most Famous Polo Player, Shares His High Goals For The Future
Rajon Rondo
Haute Wine + Spirits
How Do We Celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend? By Wine Tasting With 4x All-Star Rajon Rondo!
Aaron Paul
Haute Wine + Spirits
Haute Living Goes Mezcal Tasting With Aaron Paul (And Bryan Cranston Makes A Surprise Appearance)
Wesley Snipes
News
Second Chances: Wesley Snipes Is Back in “Coming 2 America” & Better Than Ever
Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Scene
World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration

Chelsea Mimms, The Mommy Blogger

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Written in partnership with CeleMedia

Photo Credit: Chelsea Mimms

The secret to happiness is to help others, helping others brings a sense of purpose. One such person who believes in uplifting others along with a passion for inner growth is @chelllseaj, hailing from Ontario, Canada. She is a successful social media influencer with 17.5K YouTube subscribers and 47K Instagram followers.

Where it began

The journey of being an influencer started when Chelsea realized that she had a passion for creating and staying ahead of trends. When she was in high school, she would always recommend products and hairstyles. “I would constantly be repeating myself to people on the same topics that one day I decided to start a YouTube channel thinking maybe other people would want to know these things as well.” For a few years, Chelsea kept it a secret from her friends but soon realized that by sharing her content she can help even more people.

“I originally started with beauty and fashion content and made my way to the mommy blogger scene recently” Chelsea explains.

Here what she loves to make content on

Gradually, Chelsea gave her content more substance. She started showing her true self and focused on self-love, self-care & kindness in combination with her passions which were fashion, beauty & helping others. Now that she has become a mother, she transitioned to a “mommy blogger”. “I can feel the overwhelming amount of love and know that things are only going up from here. Being somewhat trendy and also being a mom is so fun and allows me to make content I enjoy while also sharing some amazing tips for my fellow mamas, soon to be or individuals who love family content.”

What’s next for Chelsea?

Chelsea is full of passion, from content creating, helping others, travel, and fashion. Sharing her knowledge with people in hopes to inspire, help or entertain someone else gives her immense happiness. She loves making YouTube videos and creating content as an escape for others. She has been very active on both Instagram and YouTube up to this day and has some exciting plans for the year ahead to reach out to a vast audience and help inspire them. She is continually growing, inspiring, and influencing.

Media Contact Information:

Chelsea Mimms

Email: chelllseaj@gmail.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chelllseaj

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Janelle Monáe with blonde hair singing on microphone
Celebrities
March 29, 2021
Ralph Lauren Debuts Old Hollywood Film Featuring Janelle Monáe For Spring 2021 Collection Presentation
By Mikahila Bloomfield
News
March 29, 2021
The Vibe Is Here With Palo Santo
By Mary Gibson
Market America 2021
News
March 28, 2021
Market America Brings Thousands Of Entrepreneurs Together In Annual Conference, With Guest Speakers Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx And More
By Andres E. Caceres
Susan Miller
Celebrities
March 26, 2021
It’s The Age Of Aquarius, Baby! Susan Miller Dishes On How A Better Future Is Written In The Stars
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader