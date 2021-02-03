Dan Henry On How He Hopes His Latest Book Will Empower People To Follow Their Dreams

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Photo Credit: Dan Henry

Growing up in the small town of Spring Hill, Florida, Dan knew two things: he wanted to get out of Spring Hill and he wanted to achieve something great. As a young man, trying to pay his way through college by delivering pizzas though, achieving something great seemed out of reach.

That is, until one afternoon when Dan was hanging out at Guitar Center.

“There was a guy there looking to buy a new microphone. He asked the kid behind the counter for help, but I could tell he was just there to run the cash register. I was no expert on microphones, but I knew more than the average person. So I told him which microphone to buy,” said Dan.

The guy was so impressed that he offered to pay Dan $100 to teach him how to use his home recording software. This was a lightbulb moment for Dan: “it was the easiest money I made in my life.”

After this, Dan posted ads on craigslist offering to help other people set up their home recording studios. With the extra $500-$1,000 he earned each week, Dan put himself through college.

From Serial Entrepreneur to Digital Marketer

Once Dan got out of college, he set his sights on bigger dreams. He wanted to be an entrepreneur, but he couldn’t settle on one single business idea. Dan owned a bar, a nightclub, and a T-shirt company. He even worked as a carnie for a year!

While he had some small wins, he was barely making enough to pay the bills.

He even created an online course, which he thought would be his golden ticket to millionaire status, but ended up being a massive failure. “After investing three months of my life and $10,000, I only made a few sales,” said Dan.

That’s when things went from bad to worse. Because of another bad investment, Dan lost everything and owed the IRS $250,000 in back taxes. Things got so bad that Dan ended up selling bottled water on the street with his wife just to pay their electric bill. Clearly, he needed a new plan.

At this time, digital marketing was in its infancy. From his days of running a bar and nightclub, Dan had learned a bit about running online promotions, so it seemed like a good place to start.

“I started learning everything I could about web design, online marketing, and search engine optimization. I read every book I could get my hands on and talked to everyone I could about starting a digital marketing agency,” said Dan.

Working with clients over the next several months running their digital marketing, Dan tested and refined his system. Dan knew he had a killer set up for marketing businesses online but was this business sustainable?

The First Million

The next lightbulb moment came when Dan read an article about a guy who made $1 million teaching people how to use Excel.

Dan connected the dots remembering back to his Guitar Center guy and thought, “if I could make easy money teaching people how to use their recording software, why can’t I do the same thing selling my other advice?”

He decided to give teaching another go. Only this time, everything clicked and he made $1 million in five months. That’s when Dan realized what many business owners never figure out: he could make five or 10 times more in profits teaching clients his system, rather than implementing it for them.

Want more proof? Over the next three years, Dan grew his business to $10 million in revenues and just this summer, Dan made $1 million in a single day selling seats to his mastermind program.

Refusing to Settle for Mediocrity

So what’s the secret to growing from $0 to $10 million in a matter of months? According to Dan, it’s simple, “No matter how many times you hit rock bottom, if you refuse to settle for mediocrity, you can succeed.”

With this simple message, Dan has gone on to help thousands of people quit their jobs and build 6-, 7-, and even 8-figure digital businesses. And the best part is anyone — even a kid from Florida selling bottled water on the streets — has something they can teach others. “All you need to do is figure out what you want to teach and you can be profitable!”

Dan believes so strongly in this message that he wrote a book to help other digital marketers and aspiring entrepreneurs figure it out for themselves. Published only a few months ago, the book is already a huge success. It has even landed on the Wall Street Journal Best Seller list.