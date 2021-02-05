Kamal Hotchandani and Derek Jeter
Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani Is The Latest Guest On The Wine Access Unfiltered Podcast
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci Handbags & Shoes Featuring Jackie 1961 Handbag
Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
ROCK ‘N’ ROLL FANTASY: Haute Living’s Exclusive Beauty Editorial With Dior Makeup’s Golden Nights Holiday Collection
Bam Adebayo
Cover Story
Bam Adebayo: The Rise Of The Miami Heat’s Hottest Young Star
Kyle Kuzma
How NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Is Making His Childhood Dreams Come True

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Featuring guests like three-time NBA Champion and Miami Heat Captain Udonis Haslem; or celebrity chef Kayla Greer whose clientele includes Drake, Demi Lovato and Diddy; or even former New York Giant Tiki BarberThe Wine Access Unfiltered podcast “takes you behind the bottle and into what [they] really love about wine: the intimate moments, unforgettable occasions, and hilarious stories that the best bottles bring about.” Its latest guest is none other than Haute Living‘s very own CEO, Kamal Hotchandani, “who not only swears by wine as a ‘performance enhancer’ and is the ultimate entertainer,” he also “teaches us the secret to selecting the perfect wine and dishes on star athletes like his wine mentor Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant.”

Kamal Hotchandani X WINE ACCESS Photo Credit: Wine Access

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KAMAL’S WINE ACCESS UNFILTERED PODCAST EPISODE ON YOUR PREFERRED PLATFORM 

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE OTHER WINE ACCESS UNFILTERED PODCAST EPISODES AVAILABLE TO DATE 

