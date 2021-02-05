Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Featuring guests like three-time NBA Champion and Miami Heat Captain Udonis Haslem; or celebrity chef Kayla Greer whose clientele includes Drake, Demi Lovato and Diddy; or even former New York Giant Tiki Barber, The Wine Access Unfiltered podcast “takes you behind the bottle and into what [they] really love about wine: the intimate moments, unforgettable occasions, and hilarious stories that the best bottles bring about.” Its latest guest is none other than Haute Living‘s very own CEO, Kamal Hotchandani, “who not only swears by wine as a ‘performance enhancer’ and is the ultimate entertainer,” he also “teaches us the secret to selecting the perfect wine and dishes on star athletes like his wine mentor Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant.”

Photo Credit: Wine Access

