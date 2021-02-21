Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Inter Miami CF star and World Cup champion Blaise Matuidi celebrated his Haute Living Miami cover with Ulysse Nardin at 57 Ocean.

Haute Living celebrated World Cup champion and newly-minted Inter Miami CF player Blaise Matuidi — its latest cover star — over the weekend with a beautiful beachfront brunch.

The Saturday event began with a lovely cocktail reception, where 57 Ocean Developer Marcelo Kingston greeted guests and welcomed Blaise to Miami.

This was followed by a soccer demonstration on the beach, where the French MLS player played alongside two ‘next generation’ players, Francisco Raggio and Edison Azcona.

Custom soccer balls were on hand from Inter Miami CF artist, Alexander Mijares, adorned with the logos of event partners Ulysse Nardin, Haute Living and 57 Ocean. The balls served as collector’s pieces from event.

Blaise then led a procession from the beach to the second floor of 57 Ocean for a second cocktail reception, which then opened to a French-themed brunch from Inedit Gourmet, both outdoor, with hand sanitizers from eOn Mist liberally dotting each surface to ensure the safety of each guest.

Menu items included cured red salmon tartare with fennel vichyssoise; Croque Madame and poached egg, served with hollandaise sauce; lamb chops, grilled and served with aged mustard sauce and roasted potatoes with rosemary and garlic; and a classic caramel flan for dessert.

Team artwork from Alexander Mijares was then presented to Blaise by Haute Living‘s CEO, Kamal Hotchandani and Vice President, April Irene Donelson.

All guests — including Francois-Xavier Hotier, President Ulysse Nardin Americas and Kering Luxury Watches shared services; Severine Chalet, Marketing and Communications Director Ulysse Nardin Americas; North Bay Village Commissioner Julianna Strout; and Inter Miami CF player Rodolfo Pizarro; Haute Living‘s Seth Semilof; Brad Cutler, CEO of The Cut; Jacob Rey of The Cut; Luciana and Marcelo Kingston of 57 Ocean; John Utendahl, Executive Vice Chairman, Investment Banking for Bank of America Merrill Lynch; John’s fiancée Radmilla Lolly, opera singer, fashion designer and Haute Living Miami ambassador, received gift bags with Ulysse Nardin plush beach/bath towels, hats and candles.

Blaise, who spent time graciously greeting each guest, had one last treat in store: a surprise appearance from his childhood hero, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, who arrived at the event after Hotchandani learned of how much Matuidi admired him.

All in all, it was a warm, safe and very Miami welcome to the Magic City.

