Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Scene
World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration
Blaise Matuidi
Cover Story
Blaise Matuidi Is Determined To Make MLS History For David Beckham In The Magic City
Jillian Michaels
Haute Beauty
Haute Beauty Ambassador Jillian Michaels: The 5 Resolutions You CAN Keep In 2021
Valentine's Day
News
Last Minute Luxury Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Special Lady In Your Life
Casey Affleck
Cover Story
Casey Affleck Gets Philosophical About Life, Time & The Whole Damn Thing

World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration

Haute Scene, News

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Blaise Matuidi poses next to his Haute Living cover

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Inter Miami CF star and World Cup champion Blaise Matuidi celebrated his Haute Living Miami cover with Ulysse Nardin at 57 Ocean.

Haute Living celebrated World Cup champion and newly-minted Inter Miami CF player Blaise Matuidi — its latest cover star — over the weekend with a beautiful  beachfront brunch.

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Matuidi shows off his soccer skills on the beach

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Saturday event began with a lovely cocktail reception, where 57 Ocean Developer Marcelo Kingston greeted guests and welcomed Blaise to Miami.

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Custom-made artwork for the Inter Miami CF player

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

This was followed by a soccer demonstration on the beach, where the French MLS player played alongside two ‘next generation’ players, Francisco Raggio and Edison Azcona.

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Eduardo Kingston, Footballer Blaise Matuidi and Marcelo Kingston

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Custom soccer balls were on hand from Inter Miami CF artist, Alexander Mijares, adorned with the logos of event partners Ulysse Nardin, Haute Living and 57 Ocean. The balls served as collector’s pieces from event.

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Kamal Hotchandani and Blaise Matuidi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Blaise then led a procession from the beach to the second floor of 57 Ocean for a second cocktail reception, which then opened to a French-themed brunch from Inedit Gourmet, both outdoor, with hand sanitizers from eOn Mist liberally dotting each surface to ensure the safety of each guest.

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Custom-made soccer balls

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Living and Ulysse Nardin luncheon hosted In Honor to celebrate World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi at 57 Ocean Miami

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Blaise Matuidi brunch
The brunch menu

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Menu items included cured red salmon tartare with fennel vichyssoise; Croque Madame and poached egg, served with hollandaise sauce; lamb chops, grilled and served with aged mustard sauce and roasted potatoes with rosemary and garlic; and a classic caramel flan for dessert.

Blaise Matuidi brunch
The setting at 57 Ocean

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Team artwork from Alexander Mijares was then presented to Blaise by Haute Living‘s CEO, Kamal Hotchandani and Vice President, April Irene Donelson.

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Blaise Matuidi inspects a Ulysse Nardin timepiece with company President Francois Xavier Hotier

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Blaise Matuidi brunch
A Ulysse Nardin timepiece on display at Blaise Matuidi’s Miami brunch

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

All guests — including Francois-Xavier Hotier, President Ulysse Nardin Americas and Kering Luxury Watches shared services; Severine Chalet, Marketing and Communications Director Ulysse Nardin Americas; North Bay Village Commissioner Julianna Strout; and Inter Miami CF player Rodolfo Pizarro; Haute Living‘s Seth Semilof; Brad Cutler, CEO of The Cut; Jacob Rey of The Cut; Luciana and Marcelo Kingston of 57 Ocean; John Utendahl, Executive Vice Chairman, Investment Banking for Bank of America Merrill Lynch; John’s fiancée Radmilla Lollyopera singer, fashion designer and Haute Living Miami ambassador, received gift bags with Ulysse Nardin plush beach/bath towels, hats and candles.

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Rodolfo Pizarro, Francois-Xavier Hotier
President of Ulysse Nardin, Blaise Matuidi and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Musical artist and fashion designer Radmila Lolly

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Severine Charlet, Julianna Clare Strout and April Irene Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Blaise, who spent time graciously greeting each guest, had one last treat in store: a surprise appearance from his childhood hero, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, who arrived at the event after Hotchandani learned of how much Matuidi admired him.

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Blaise Matuidi and Scottie Pippen

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Blaise Matuidi, Scottie Pippen and Rodolfo Pizarro

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Professional footballer Rodolfo Pizarro

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

All in all, it was a warm, safe and very Miami welcome to the Magic City.

Blaise Matuidi brunch
Blaise Matuidi shows off his World Cup ring

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

 

PREVIOUS POST
Gucci x Ken Scott FEB/MAR 2021
Fashion
February 19, 2021
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci’s Epilogue Collection Featuring Ken Scott Designs
By Deyvanshi Masrani
LV BY APPOINTMENT MALIBU
Fashion
February 19, 2021
Louis Vuitton Launches Temporary Traveling Capsule Store On The West Coast, LV By Appointment
By Deyvanshi Masrani
swarovzki motorola razr
Fashion
February 19, 2021
Paris Hilton, SNL’s Chloe Fineman & Bowen Yang For Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2021’s “A Fashion Thing” Film
By Mikahila Bloomfield
Pritika Swarup
Celebrities
February 19, 2021
Model + Beauty Entrepreneur Pritika Swarup Shares Her Top 5 Ayurvedic Wellness Hacks
By Laura Schreffler
Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader