Radmila Lolly is a renowned recording artist and fashion designer, with her hit songs making it to the Billboard Dance Charts and with her fashion creations worn by some of the most prominent global figures, including Natti Natasha, Bebe Rexha and Mya. Her unique voice combines classic and contemporary melodies—some of which were featured in the hit film produced by Damian Dash and Kanye West, Honor Up, while her couture collections were featured at Barneys New York. Spending much of her time in Los Angeles, Lolly quickly became an expert in all things haute in the City of Angels, and here, she describes many of her favorite hotspots and recommendations. So, next time you’re in Los Angeles—or if you’re a resident—be sure to check them out!

Photo Credit: Eugene Manning

Name: Radmila Lolly

Where were you born: Moscow

How long in LA: It’s been 15 years, on and off

Neighborhood: Beverly Hills and West Hollywood

Occupation: Musician and fashion designer

Favorite restaurant: Catch LA

Photo Credit: Eugene Manning

Best sushi: Catch LA

Best Italian: Cipriani [Mr. C Beverly Hills]; and they have great vegan options for me

Best new restaurant: [Estiatorio] Milos

Best hidden gem: The lounge at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Best healthy eating spot: Gracias Madre in West Hollywood

Best vegetarian/vegan/vegan-friendly restaurant: Gracias Madre in West Hollywood

Best late-night dining restaurant: Croft Alley at the Standard Hotel

Best waterfront/beach dining: Soho House Malibu and Nobu Malibu

Best dessert: Strawberry ice cream

Best cocktails: I don’t drink! :-) But I will take a strawberry milkshake from Burger Lounge any day.

Best happy hour: Porta Via Beverly Hills

Best wine list: Wally’s

Best coffee/coffee house: I’m a creature of habit! Starbucks works for me, they have a few locations I go to when I’m in Beverly Hills.

Best place for a romantic date: The Tower Bar at The Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood

Best nightclub: Delilah

Best Sunday brunch: Le Petit Four

Best place for a power business meeting: The Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel

Best rooftop (pool/restaurant): Petit Ermitage

Best hotel for out of town guests: Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Best place to take kids: I don’t have kids—but my boyfriend sometimes acts like a child :-) So, I take him poolside at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Favorite shopping venue/boutique/area: It’s kind of a cliché, but I shop at Rodeo Drive, Sunset Plaza boutiques and Melrose Avenue

Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: I love all the big brands in Rodeo Drive, depending on what I’m looking for, but Chopard and Bvlgari are my all-time favorites for jewelry and watches.

Best spa: I always use the spa at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Favorite charity event: Every year I go to the annual charity event for the Communities in School Foundation

Favorite cultural event: I love the productions at LA Opera

Photo Credit: Eugene Manning

Favorite cultural institution: Istituto Italiano di Cultura

Best steakhouse: Mastro’s

Best pizza: Da Pasquale Trattoria

Best lunch: THE Blvd Restaurant at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Best gym/athletic facility: Equinox West Hollywood and I love the Runyon Canyon Park

Best massage: Deep tissue at the Spa at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel is the best

Best facial: [The] Red Carpet Signature facial [at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel]

Best museum/exhibit: LACMA

Best weekend getaway/staycation: La Jolla and Napa Valley

Most Instagrammable destination: Well, now with filters you can make anything pretty! But being serious, I would say The Imperial Sand Dunes by the Arizona and California borders.

Photo Credit: Eugene Manning

Describe your city in three words: Relaxing. Goal-Getter. Sexy.

Favorite historic/legendary place to see or explore: The Hollywood Sign

All-around favorite spot in LA: The studio that I record on Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

Best aspect of LA: The weather and the traffic! Just joking. L.A.—it’s one of a kind and I feel at home the moment I land.