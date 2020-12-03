South Florida-Based Firm Kreps DeMaria PR Spins Off Into Two Agencies

Photo Credit: Kreps DeMaria

For years, South Florida-based Kreps DeMaria Public Relations & Marketing agency has remained one of the most prestigious and prized firms, recognized for excellence and professionalism and representing some of the most lauded hotels, banks, law firms, real estate developments and more. Due to its success and rapid growth, the agency is excited to announce that it is spinning off into two companies, debuting Cultivate PR, a Sissy DeMaria + Campbell + Acker Agency, led by Sissy DeMaria; and Israel Kreps PR, led by Israel Kreps.

The newly-formed Cultivate PR will be spearheaded by powerhouse DeMaria alongside a fantastic team that includes Ansley Campbell as the President of the new agency in Miami and Laura Acker serving as the President of the firm’s New York office. Sofia Borges will serve as the Director of Digital Marketing and Stephanie DeMaria Rosado will serve as the Social Media Director.

The Miami, New York and Los Angeles-based agency will propel itself forward, servicing its luxury lifestyle clientele through its wide-ranging team of publicists, social media experts and digital marketing specialists. Services include but are not limited to consulting, branding, digital marketing, social media, media planning and crisis management, serving as a premier, one-stop-shop for all of your agency needs in the nation’s top cities.

A few months ago, the Kreps DeMaria firm was approached by a Florida-based enterprise that offers a broad range of strategic marketing and digital services. While Sissy DeMaria and her team decided to move in a different direction, Israel Kreps and Kreps PR will be merging with this South Florida agency, whose name will be revealed at a later date.

Kreps PR & Marketing, a full-service public relations firm, will be led by CEO Israel Kreps, with Caroline Underwood, Melinda Sherwood and Veronica Villegas, former Senior Vice Presidents at Kreps DeMaria assuming expanded roles in the new organization.

Both DeMaria and Kreps are parting under amicable terms, seeking out different paths that will best serve their companies and clients, but will still continue to share some strategic services, such as social media and digital marketing.

“It is time to challenge the old adage ‘if it is not broken, don’t fix it.’ Complacency is an enemy. After nearly twenty-five years building Kreps De Maria into a powerhouse PR firm, it was time to reinvent, rebirth and reposition, into the agency of the future which is a Data plus creativity-focused agency. The PR industry, like advertising and media before it, is undergoing disruption,” says DeMaria-Koehne. “With the formation of Cultivate, we don’t intend to carry the torch, rather we want to light it. Social Media is the new Public Relations and Public Relations is the new Social Media. We wanted to break the mold and create a new fresh, energetic and data + creative lifestyle agency that blends both of those best practices.”

“Sissy and I have had a wonderful run, and we will forever cherish many great memories and the years we had together,” adds Kreps. “We are working through an amicable, seamless transition, as we have been, and will continue to be close friends.”

It is an exciting time for both new agencies, and will certainly result in a welcome change to revolutionize the industry and continue bringing the very best results for their long-ranging client lists.