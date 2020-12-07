Bodega Fort Lauderdale Makes Its Debut + Launches New Brunch

Photo Credit: Lalani Productions

Tacos + tequila, anyone? Miami’s beloved Bodega Taqueria y Tequila has opened its second location in Fort Lauderdale to much anticipation, located just steps away from the riverfront on Las Olas. Mirroring its flagship location, guests can enjoy delicious fast-casual Mexican bites, such as its famed tacos and cocktails at the front of the joint, with a coveted speakeasy-lounge located in the back. Famous for its cocktails and killer scene, Bodega is undoubtedly making its entrance to the Fort Lauderdale market in a big way, open daily from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

“We’ve always loved Fort Lauderdale and have been waiting for the right moment and location to open a Bodega Taqueria y Tequila there since we opened our first flagship location in South Beach in 2015,” said Keith Menin, Co-Founder & Principal of Menin Hospitality. “When we saw that they were developing and re-envisioning the riverfront, the new towers, and the Wharf, we found an iconic historic corner that just felt like Bodega. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome guests to Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Fort Lauderdale.”

Photo Credit: Lalani Productions

While we’ve all come to know and love Bodega’s signature items to indulge in during our visits, such as the Loaded Carne Asada Nachos or the Late Night Burrito, paired with the spicy Pico Picante cocktail, new to this location is the launch of Bodega’s first-ever Brunch menu. Catering to the market and locals’ desire to enjoy day and brunchtime festivities, Bodega will become the go-to boozy brunch destination in Fort Lauderdale, starting December 12th. Brunch will be offered every weekend on Saturdays and Sundays, taking place from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. before the nighttime festivities kick into high gear. Highlights of the new brunch menu include breakfast tacos, avocado tostada, or the primo’s burrito. There are also shareable plates, like loaded Pollo Asado nachos, or a mixed variety taco tray – perfect for group dining.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Fort Lauderdale is located at 21 W. Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL and can also be experienced in South Beach and in American Airlines Arena. For more information, please visit BodegaTaqueria.com and follow on Instagram @BodegaTaqueria.

Photo Credit: Lalani Productions