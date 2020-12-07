The Most Storied Yacht In Miami Beach Is Now Available For Charter

Photo Credit: Utopia IV

If you live in Miami or Miami Beach, chances are you’ve seen the most storied and recognized yacht in the sea, UTOPIA IV sailing across the blue waters of Biscayne Bay. Owned by powerhouse couple Loren and JR Ridinger, Co-Founders of Market America I SHOP.COM, the jaw-dropping 2018, 63 m / 206′9″ luxury motor yacht was built by Rossinavi.

Photo Credit: Utopia IV

Since then, the beauty has played host to some of the greatest names in the entertainment world, as well as personal friends and business associates of the Ridingers, with guests ranging from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Alejandro Sanz, Carmelo and Lala Anthony, Jamie Foxx and many others that have come to cruise aboard the pinnacle of luxury.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Due to the ongoing restrictions of the pandemic and an overall decline in air travel, the yachting industry has taken off this year.

“There is an interesting phenomenon going on with the yacht chartering industry during COVID times and why it works is appealing,” notes JR Ridinger. “Superyachts offer an amazing solution for affluent or successful individuals and families or business owners to quarantine or social distance in luxury. UTOPIA IV is equipped with a digital office, so you can stay connected from anywhere in your own bubble.”

Photo Credit: Utopia IV

To provide the safest environment, the Utopia IV team requires that all crew and guests have a current COVID-19 negative test on file with the yacht prior to boarding in order to maintain a COVID-free “safety bubble.”

Photo Credit: Utopia IV

Over the summer, UTOPIA IV was an in-demand charter by the top billionaire Wall Street titans who wanted to escape the mundane of their homes and safely quarantine at sea—with all the necessities and luxuries available to them throughout their time aboard.

Photo Credit: Utopia IV

Recently, UTOPIA was reflagged as a United States vessel, honored by the United States Superyacht Association. Currently, the superyacht is available for charter, including sailing in the U.S., The Bahamas and throughout the Caribbean.

Photo Credit: Utopia IV

UTOPIA IV is powered by 4 MTU engines of 2600 hp. Utopia IV’s maximum range is estimated at 3300 nautical miles. The motor yacht can accommodate 12 guests in 6 cabins, with a crew of 13. Amenities include a beach club, swimming pool, air conditioning, various toys, twin PWCs and all the technology one would expect on such an amazing yacht.

Photo Credit: Utopia IV

For information on chartering UTOPIA IV, please reach out to ssemilof@hauteliving.com. UTOPIA IV is based in Miami Beach.

Watch UTOPIA IV Sail in the clear waters of the Bahamas below + a highlight reel: