W South Beach Set To Reopen + Debut $30M Renovation

One of Miami’s most iconic properties—W South Beach—is ready to reopen its doors on November 18th after some months of closure, to debut a stunning, $30M renovation. After 10 successful years—serving as the globally-renowned brand’s most profitable U.S. property—the entire property has undergone a gorgeous overhaul. The renovations include 408 re-designed guest suites; a new spa, called Away; new plush cabanas at the WET pool deck; and a refreshed, multi-million-dollar art collection, curated by Haute Living cover star Aby Rosen.

Each year, W South Beach has served as the ultimate hot spot for Art Basel, which boasts a stunningly-curated art exposition hand-picked by Aby Rosen, who serves as one of the industry’s most prolific art collectors. Part of the new collection includes four Andy Warhol pieces, as well as one Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat piece.

The property has remained one of the most in-demand spots for celebrities, who flock to the property throughout the year to enjoy the hotel’s lush amenities and culinary offerings, such as the famed MR CHOW and RWSB.

The hotel’s newly-redesigned rooms were conceptualized by Miami-based Urban Robot Associates, as well as the new 9,000-square-foot Away spa.

“The hotel had a cosmopolitan aesthetic incorporating darker tones, which worked well when it was introduced,” says Justine Velez, Partner at Urban Robot. “However, throughout the years, Miami Beach has changed a lot. The new design is an expression of where Miami is headed, enriched with refined art and culture. We preserved some of the original vibe and edge while introducing a beautiful fresh blend of natural light, warm wood tones and various shades of colors from the sea to the 400 spacious guest suites, triplex bungalows and spa.”

The result is reminiscent of the new Miami, while preserving the old, and highlights the natural beauty of the city, including the natural light and jaw-dropping oceanfront views throughout the property, viewed from many of the guest rooms. A new room category was also added: The Queen Studio and Fantastic Suites, which feature two oversized plush beds.

In addition to the ‘new normal’ that we are living in as we navigate hospitality in a pandemic and post-pandemic world, W South Beach has taken the opportunity to install new sanitation features, such as UV light air purifying systems that zap even the smallest of viruses in all public areas. And of course, upon reopening, the hotel will be following all state and national guidelines from the local government and CDC to ensure that guests and staff are safe and healthy throughout their time on the property. A full list of guidelines can be found on its site.

