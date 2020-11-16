Bollinger
CHANEL Releases Film With Lily-Rose Depp For Balade En Méditerranée Cruise 2020/21 Collection

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Lily Rose-DeppPhoto Credit: Karim Sadli for CHANEL

For the Balade En Méditerranée Cruise 2020/21 Collection, CHANEL has released a film with House ambassador, Lily-Rose Depp. In the film, viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot for the campaign, where Lily-Rose Depp—photographed by Karim Sadli—speaks on her relationship with Virginie Viard and the line itself, while wearing pieces like tweed suits and sunglasses from the simultaneously vacation and everyday-friendly collection. “As well as for a vacation, this collection is very easy to wear in your daily life,” begins the actress. “What I think is really special is that everything is so mix-and-matchable.” She continues, “I adore [Virginie Viard]. She has an elegance and grace about her that’s very characteristic of the CHANEL woman. It’s evident in everything she does.” The CHANEL Cruise 2020/21 collection Balade en Méditerranée will be available in boutiques beginning tomorrow, November 17th. Click here to visit the House’s website and for more information and scroll to see photos of the campaign, as well as the video interview with Lily-Rose Depp.

Lily Rose-DeppPhoto Credit: Karim Sadli for CHANEL Lily Rose-DeppPhoto Credit: Karim Sadli for CHANEL

