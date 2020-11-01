Saskia de Rothschild
Haute Wine + Spirits
An Exploration Of Wine With DBR Lafite Legacy + Chairwoman Saskia de Rothschild
50 Cent
News
Haute Living Celebrates 50 Cent With Watches Of Switzerland
Kinga Lampert
News
Kinga Lampert Shares Why Breast Cancer Research Has Never Been More Important
Francis Ford Coppola
Cover Story
Francis Ford Coppola: Protecting His Legacy During The Pandemic
Louis Vuitton Larry O’Brien trophy nba Los Angeles lakers
Fashion
Larry O’Brien NBA Finals Trophy Presented To LA Lakers In Louis Vuitton Travel Case For First Time Ever

Business Coach Marc Galal Explains How He Harnesses NLP to Transform People’s Lives

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Marc GalalPhoto Credit: Marc Galal

Written in partnership with DN News Desk 

Richard Bandler, the famous co-founder of Neuro-linguistic programming or NLP, once said, “The greatest personal limitation is to be found not in the things you want to do and can’t, but in the things you’ve never considered doing.” His protégé, Marc Galal, had never considered becoming a life and business coach until a fateful evening at a balcony in Dubai 21 years ago. As Galal watched the sun go down, he felt hope rising within him – a hope to make a difference to his life and the life of others. After 21 years of hitting bottom and reaching the top and traversing all forms of emotional and spiritual landscapes in between, Galal has become ‘Europe’s Life and Business Mentor #1.’ In this article, he explains how he harnesses NLP to transform people’s lives.

Talking about his background as an NLP master trainer, the bodybuilder-turned-entrepreneur-turned-motivational speaker says, “I am a licensed NLP master trainer of the Society of NLP (USA), trained personally by Richard Bandler. I was also trained in provocative therapy by the founder of this psychological approach, Frank Farrelly, and in hypnosis by Stephan Gilligan and other hypnosis teachers.” His rich roster of teachers along with a passion for helping other people and to take them “to their next level” have been crucial to his success.

When Marc decided to become an NLP trainer, he “came up with the idea to develop a form of NLP for salespeople. One that would help them use NLP language patterns to increase their sales and become a better version of themselves to cope with throwbacks and rejection. In the end, it became a system that helps people to be more successful and happy in every aspect of their lives.”

Galal has helped millions of entrepreneurs through his business mentoring programs, but “even though the numbers showing the success and progress of my participants give me a special kick, ‘life’ is my heart’s project. Through my mentoring system, people break blockades they are carrying around and start leading a better, freer, and more successful life. “

Galal is driven, open-minded, and empathic towards his customers, readers, and listeners. With more and more developments being made in NLP Research, Galal hopes to reach out to more people and help them take control over their personal and business life with the help of his NLP programs.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
PAMM
Art
November 5, 2020
PAMM Reopens This Weekend With New Exhibition
By Paige Mastrandrea
W South Beach
City Guide
November 3, 2020
W South Beach Set To Reopen + Debut $30M Renovation
By Paige Mastrandrea
Kyle MacLachlan
Celebrities
November 3, 2020
Enter: Pursued By Bear, Kyle MacLachlan’s Labor Of Love Turned Winning Wine Venture
By Laura Schreffler
Helmi_Group_V1_36
News
November 3, 2020
Leap Into Fall Weather With These Statement Boots From FitFlop
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STING_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_KIM CATTRALL_NY (1)

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader