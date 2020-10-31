Saskia de Rothschild
Haute Wine + Spirits
An Exploration Of Wine With DBR Lafite Legacy + Chairwoman Saskia de Rothschild
50 Cent
News
Haute Living Celebrates 50 Cent With Watches Of Switzerland
Kinga Lampert
News
Kinga Lampert Shares Why Breast Cancer Research Has Never Been More Important
Francis Ford Coppola
Cover Story
Francis Ford Coppola: Protecting His Legacy During The Pandemic
Louis Vuitton Larry O’Brien trophy nba Los Angeles lakers
Fashion
Larry O’Brien NBA Finals Trophy Presented To LA Lakers In Louis Vuitton Travel Case For First Time Ever

Zeinab Mehdi Poor On Overcoming Obstacles And Establishing A Successful Business

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Zeinab Mehdi PoorPhoto Credit: Zeinab Mehdi Poor

Written in partnership with DN News Desk 

All the problems and solutions related to finance are taken care of by an expert called an accountant. Their job role is not just to prepare accounts and tax returns, but they also help in shaping up a company’s financial position in the market. We introduce you today to one of the best Iranian accountants named Zeinab Mehdi Poor, who is now based in Turkey. Born in Masjed Soleyman, Iran, she had an aim to get into finance after she completed her secondary school.

As far as her educational qualification is concerned, she did her bachelor’s in accounting from the Ahwaz University of Applied Science. She even holds a diploma degree in graphics from the Masjed Soleyman Azad University. Post her graduation, Zeinab worked at an accounting company and later, after getting experience, she registered a company of her own and incorporated it in Masjed Soleyman. Her firm became one huge success as it has helped many businesses to grow financially.

However, starting a company of her own was not an easy task. She says, “I did not have any capital when I started the company. There went a lot of effort to build my own company and I also faced financial issues. From my savings, I made the investment and just went with the flow. I am glad today my company is helping investors know where to make the right investments.” Moreover, Zeinab’s company has majorly specialized in financial accounting affairs, financial interpretations and other value-added services.

Besides being a notable name in the accounting field, Zeinab is also a well-known social media personality. She has a following of more than 300K on Instagram. Her approach to work and her content has worked big time in making her a popular Instagram personality. She is married to another renowned Instagram personality, Milad Hatamabadi and the couple has a baby girl named Tala. The couple who once dreamt to be rich together is living their dream today. They also own a venture of an online game website which has games like online poker and also football betting prediction scores,

Zeinab Mehdi Poor is an active Instagram user and you can check out her page, ‘@sahar’ to know more about her life and work.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
PAMM
Art
November 5, 2020
PAMM Reopens This Weekend With New Exhibition
By Paige Mastrandrea
W South Beach
City Guide
November 3, 2020
W South Beach Set To Reopen + Debut $30M Renovation
By Paige Mastrandrea
Kyle MacLachlan
Celebrities
November 3, 2020
Enter: Pursued By Bear, Kyle MacLachlan’s Labor Of Love Turned Winning Wine Venture
By Laura Schreffler
Helmi_Group_V1_36
News
November 3, 2020
Leap Into Fall Weather With These Statement Boots From FitFlop
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STING_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_KIM CATTRALL_NY (1)

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader