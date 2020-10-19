Kinga Lampert
Kinga Lampert Shares Why Breast Cancer Research Has Never Been More Important
Larry O’Brien NBA Finals Trophy Presented To LA Lakers In Louis Vuitton Travel Case For First Time Ever
Wine Access Launches Diversity In Wine Scholarship Program With Josh Hart For People of Color
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr On How Kobe Bryant Shaped His Career
Gavin Rossdale Dishes On Home-Schooling His Kids + His New Album During An At-Home Cooking Demo

Philanthropic Spotlight: La Fête Du Rosé + Wayne Boich To Give Back For Racial Justice

Haute Wine + Spirits, News, Philanthropy

La Fête du RoséPhoto Credit: La Fête du Rosé

With a mission to create change and opportunity for people of color, La Fête du Rose CEO Donae Burston has committed to donating $2 for every bottle sold to two philanthropic foundations, Color of Change and The Roots Fund. Both charities strive to fight racial justice and create opportunities for people of color.

Color of Change is a non-profit that advocates and campaigns to end practices that unfairly hold black people back and champion solutions that help them move forward, while The Roots Fund is a non-profit focused on securing a successful pathway for the Black & Indigenous community in wine.

Donae Burston - Founder & CEO of La Fête du Rosé - 7
Donae Burston – Founder & CEO of La Fête du Rosé

Photo Credit: La Fête du Rosé

To increase La Fête’s donation, Miami-based philanthropist and Haute 100-lister Wayne Boich pledged to match La Fête’s $25,000 donation, bringing the grand total to $50,000 toward this important cause.

In a time where racial tensions and social justice are at the forefront of everyone’s mind—along with the urgent need to bring about change—as a CEO of the first entirely black-owned Rosé brand, Burston is using his platform to give back and help give other people of color the opportunity to find success in the industry.

“Having the ability to partner with a philanthropist who understands the company’s mission in affecting change for people of color is significant and allows us to double the impact made through this donation and bring the total monetary donation to $50,000,” said Burston.”We would like to thank Mr. Boich for his support.”

Donae Burston - Founder & CEO of La Fête du Rosé - 7
Donae Burston – Founder & CEO of La Fête du Rosé

Photo Credit: La Fête du Rosé

Burston serves as inspiration for others to look to break into the industry. He boasts 15 years in the Wine & Spirits Industry, working with the world’s most prestigious brands under the LVMH umbrella, as well as Armand de Brignac. Following his passion for wine, he debuted his own rosé about a year ago, seeking to fill a void that was present in the market.

“When you thought about rosé, you didn’t think of brown or black people drinking it, or, at the time, see brands promoting people of color or men drinking their wine, despite the immense spending power we bring to the market,” he shared.

Enter La Fête du Rosé, the first entirely black-owned rosé stemming out of St. Tropez France that speaks to both minorities and people from all walks of life, bringing those together to enjoy the experience of sipping rosé. Aptly, the name translates to “The Rosé Party,” signifying that regardless of culture or background, everyone is invited.

For more information, visit LaFeteRose.com and follow on Instagram @LaFeteRose.

La Fête du Rosé Photo Credit: La Fête du Rosé

