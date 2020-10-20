Photo Credit: Matthias Aumann

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Starting a business can feel a bit like rolling the dice. You might get lucky, or you might lose everything. But it doesn’t have to be that way. That’s why the business world is buzzing about Matthias Aumann’s new book, Not School Wise But Street Smart. Through his book, Aumann shares essential lessons to start a successful business, making it a must-read for entrepreneurs.

The title, Not School Wise But Street Smart, is a reference to Aumann’s lack of formal business education. He didn’t pursue a master’s degree in business or marketing. Instead, he learned everything he needed to know about business through experience. He tried things out, made mistakes, and learned hard lessons. Aumann’s philosophy behind writing this book is that if he tells you about his mistakes, you won’t have to make the same ones. According to Aumann, there are so many traps you can fall into when starting a business. His main priority is to save new entrepreneurs from having to give up on their dreams. For example, when Aumann was starting his first business, he paid a company to make him publicity fliers. He ended up spending a lot of his savings on the fliers but didn’t see an increase in business. These are the types of mistakes he wants you to be able to avoid. Aumann also wants his book to be accessible to all. In 130 pages, the reader can learn all of Aumann’s rich experience.

Aumann started his first business at the young age of 23. It was a landscaping and agriculture company called Aumann: Grün AG. It eventually grew to employ 70 people besides himself. Through his landscaping company, Aumann realized that medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the German economy. It was then that he decided to start his second company, called Companybest Verlag GmbH. This is a marketing company that helps new entrepreneurs develop efficient business strategies. In an effort to expand the mission of Companybest Verlag GmbH, Aumann decided to share his strategies by writing a book.

Starting a business doesn’t have to be like rolling a pair of dice. Matthias Aumann hopes that Not School Wise But Street Smart will help young entrepreneurs learn everything they need to start a successful business.