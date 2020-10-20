Elektronika.al’s CEO Rei Prendi On The Importance Of Curating Customized Marketing Campaigns & Branded Content

In partnership with DN News Desk

The power of social media influence has made digital marketing an essential part of marketing campaigns. It has become vital for brands to transition into the digital space to maximize their reach and consumer engagement. Marketing campaigns are nowadays driven towards establishing a strong brand presence online and use visual platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Tik Tok to create and increase brand awareness.

But, with every brand jostling for consumer attention, it has become imperative to recruit the expertise of digital marketing experts who understand the key challenges and curate the perfect solutions. According to social media expert Rei Prendi, “It is easy for brands to get lost in a sea of products and services with poor social campaigns. The success of a brand depends upon the technical and marketing characteristics of the campaign to create an impactful digital footprint, sustain and grow on the digital platforms.

An astute entrepreneur and social media influencer, Rei Prendi is a name to reckon within the space of digital marketing. He is the founder of Elektronika.al, a digital marketing agency that was created to provide innovative solutions to clients who face any digital marketing challenges. With his keen sense of harnessing social media for optimized results, curating customized marketing campaigns and strategies, and creating specialized content that is engaging and compelling, Prendi has helped his clients carve a niche for themselves by effectively striking a chord with the target audience.

An IT graduate, Prendi was enraptured by social media from a young age and worked professionally as a social media marketer prior to launching Elektronika.al in 2012. The agency offers a wide array of services that identify and address social media challenges and technical and privacy issues to escalate digital marketing efficacy. As per Prendi, “Impressive visuals are a crucial part of any social media strategy to increase clicks and create an impact on potential followers. Elektronika.al aims to improve the quality of online presence visually and technically as it is the driving force behind creating a successful brand image, boosting engagement, augmenting market reach, and gaining an edge over the competitors.”

The agency has achieved over 1,000 satisfied clients who have witnessed a surge in followers on their social media profiles and consequent profit in their business.