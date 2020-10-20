Kody White Shares 5 Tips To Help You Build And Grow Your YouTube Channel

Photo Credit: Kody White

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

YouTube is the largest video-streaming website and is often referred to as the second largest search engine on the internet, with about one billion hours of video content watched every day. With such large numbers, every content creator is always looking for ways to increase the views on their videos and grow their channel to millions of subscribers. Kody White, an entrepreneur and YouTuber, has mastered the art of YouTube and made a career out of it, earning money from his many channels while helping people grow theirs and earn from them.

White, 21, started making gaming videos when he was 14 and realized that not only did he enjoy making them, but he was also rather good at it. After a few failed attempts at YouTube, his channel finally took off in 2016, and he built his business to twenty channels – all of which give him a consistent income. In 2019, he launched YTMoney, a course for up-and-coming entrepreneurs who want to make money on YouTube.

Kody White’s tips for building and growing your YouTube channel

Make videos around a single topic or keyword – this is the best way to get traffic to your channel. Before starting on the videos, choose the keyword to have the best content and information around it. This will optimize the videos for search and give higher rankings and more recommendations on YouTube. Use great thumbnails for your videos – thumbnails may not seem important, but using well-thought-out ones can be the difference between getting fifty or thousands of views. Since YouTube recommends other videos on the sidebar, having thumbnails that stand out will increase your click-through-rate (CTR) and boost your views. Host giveaways on your channel – this is an excellent way of getting more viewers, subscribers, and loyal fans to your channel. Ensure that the giveaway is in line with the theme of your channel. For instance, if your channel is fitness related, you could host a giveaway where the winner gets fitness gear. While the giveaway does not have to be outrageously expensive, it should be worthwhile enough to gain traction and encourage people to subscribe to your channel. Collaborate with other YouTubers – this is useful, especially if you’re collaborating with established YouTubers as you will have a double audience (theirs and yours). You should ensure that your guest fits your niche to maximize your reach and increase the chances of their fans subscribing to your channel. Engage with your audience – regularly interact with your viewers in the comment section of your videos. Respond to the comments you receive and address any issues raised using a personal tone. This makes your viewers feel like they belong and makes you more approachable, increasing the number of people who will come back to your channel to watch other videos.

YouTube is full of opportunities, and learning how to properly utilize it as Kody White did, will definitely lead to success on the platform.