Louis Vuitton Larry O’Brien trophy nba Los Angeles lakers
Fashion
Larry O’Brien NBA Finals Trophy Presented To LA Lakers In Louis Vuitton Travel Case For First Time Ever
Vanessa Conlin Wine Access x Josh Hart
News
Wine Access Launches Diversity In Wine Scholarship Program With Josh Hart For People of Color
Celebrities
Gavin Rossdale Dishes On Home-Schooling His Kids + His New Album During An At-Home Cooking Demo
Kim Cattrall
Celebrities
How Her Holy New Role Helped Kim Cattrall Cope With Her Own Mortality
Celebrities
DeMarcus Lawrence: Why Football Is the Great Equalizer That America Needs Right Now

Larry O’Brien NBA Finals Trophy Presented To LA Lakers In Louis Vuitton Travel Case For First Time Ever

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Louis Vuitton Larry O’Brien trophy nbaPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

Last night, the basketball world as a whole watched as LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a game six victory for the 2020 NBA Finals 2020, against a very skilled and resilient Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. This year, for the first time ever, the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy was presented to the team in its bespoke Louis Vuitton Trophy Travel Case, hand-crafted by the House’s artisans in the historic Asnières workshop, located outside of Paris. Boasting the iconic Monogram canvas on the outside with brass fixtures, the large “V” represents “Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton,” with apt red, white and blue details, the deep blue being from the NBA logo colors. Though this is the first year the trophy was housed in its Louis Vuitton Trophy Travel Case, it will not be the last; this year marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership, as well as the first official Trophy Travel Case provider for the NBA. Additionally, the House will launch the LVxNBA collection On November 20th —a first-ever menswear capsule collaboration between the NBA and Louis Vuitton, under artistic director Virgil Abloh. It will include limited edition clothing, accessories, leather goods and shoes, boasting both logos. Scroll to see more images of the Trophy Case with the entire Los Angeles Lakers team, as well as LVxNBA capsule collection imagery, including the very special LVxNBA Trunk.

Louis Vuitton Larry O’Brien trophy nbaPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Larry O’Brien trophy nba Los Angeles lakersPhoto Credit: Getty Images Louis Vuitton Larry O’Brien trophy nba Los Angeles lakersPhoto Credit: Getty ImagesLVxNBA Louis Vuitton nba trunkPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton LVxNBA Louis Vuitton nba trunkPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton LVxNBA Louis Vuitton nba trunkPhoto Credit: Louis VuittonLVxNBA collectionPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton LVxNBA collectionPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton LVxNBA collectionPhoto Credit: Louis VuittonLVxNBA collectionPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton LVxNBA collectionPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton LVxNBA collectionPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton LVxNBA collectionPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton LVxNBA collectionPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
AKAI - Oct 2020 3
News
October 13, 2020
AKAI Estates Raises South Florida Suburban Living Standards
By Andres E. Caceres
Haiku
City Guide
October 13, 2020
Take A Look Inside Miami’s Upcoming Members-Only Restaurant, HAIKU
By Paige Mastrandrea
Exotics on Las Olas
City Guide
October 12, 2020
Warren Henry Zinn Previews The Third Annual Exotics On Las Olas Event
By Paige Mastrandrea
Miami Design District
City Guide
October 12, 2020
Honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month At Miami Design District This October
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STING_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_KIM CATTRALL_NY (1)

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader