Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Last night, the basketball world as a whole watched as LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a game six victory for the 2020 NBA Finals 2020, against a very skilled and resilient Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. This year, for the first time ever, the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy was presented to the team in its bespoke Louis Vuitton Trophy Travel Case, hand-crafted by the House’s artisans in the historic Asnières workshop, located outside of Paris. Boasting the iconic Monogram canvas on the outside with brass fixtures, the large “V” represents “Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton,” with apt red, white and blue details, the deep blue being from the NBA logo colors. Though this is the first year the trophy was housed in its Louis Vuitton Trophy Travel Case, it will not be the last; this year marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership, as well as the first official Trophy Travel Case provider for the NBA. Additionally, the House will launch the LVxNBA collection On November 20th —a first-ever menswear capsule collaboration between the NBA and Louis Vuitton, under artistic director Virgil Abloh. It will include limited edition clothing, accessories, leather goods and shoes, boasting both logos. Scroll to see more images of the Trophy Case with the entire Los Angeles Lakers team, as well as LVxNBA capsule collection imagery, including the very special LVxNBA Trunk.

