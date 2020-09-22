Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

Dior Parfums has officially launched its Dior Stands With Women initiative in partnership with Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP)—Charlize Theron’s youth leadership scholarship program foundation. To begin the partnership, 10 incredible female talents are featured in filmed interviews, focusing on the impact they are making in each of their respective fields. Some of these women are Cara Delevingne, Yalitza Aparicio, Leona Bloom, Paloma Elsesser and others. Though each of these women is different and unique in their own way, they are also unified in their strength and desire. In the videos, they recount their journeys, challenges, commitments and accomplishments that have led them to where they are today, in a very raw and authentic manner. These videos were created in the hopes that they will inspire and encourage women to “assert themselves and prompting them to pass on the baton.” Check out more about the partnership, as well as some of the women’s videos, below.