Anatomy Announces New Partnership With Tremble

Photo Credit: AnatomyMiami’s premier fitness facility, Anatomy, has continued to enhance its offerings for its elite members as it has recently announced a partnership between Anatomy Midtown and Miami-born fitness concept, Tremble. Taking place on Anatomy Midtown’s expansive second-floor studio space, Tremble will offer its signature classes that have quickly garnered a cult-following to its members, as well as Anatomy gym members.

The partnership is an exciting one as it signifies two incredible Miami-born brands coming together to bring a premier fitness experience to their clientele. While Anatomy is known for its cutting-edge facilities, equipment, unique classes and amenities, Tremble offers a high-intensity and low-impact, 50-minute workout class that combines the best of strength training, cardio and pilates-inspired movements all in one class. It is a total body workout that shows results. In addition to its new Anatomy Midtown location, Tremble classes will also be available at the Anatomy Miami Beach location in Sunset Harbour in the studio.

“Community is at the root of everything we do at Anatomy. We are thrilled to partner with Tremble, another concept in the Miami fitness community, and develop combined offerings for Anatomy members, Tremble clients, and locals alike,” says David Geller, Anatomy COO. “Staying true to our positioning as the ‘Future of Fitness,’ collaborating with Tremble is in complete alignment with that mission. Anatomy and Tremble share the same core values and an unwavering commitment to our members/clients, and we are thankful for the mutual support this partnership brings.”

Both Anatomy and Tremble will be abiding by the city’s pandemic health and safety guidelines, which include strict sanitation measures, mask-wearing, social distancing and operating at 50-percent capacity to ensure that clients are able to properly distance themselves from one another while enjoying their workout.

The partnership kicked off on September 12th, and will continue for the foreseeable future. For more information on both offerings, as well as their new health and safety guidelines, please visit anatomyfitness.com.

