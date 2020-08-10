Photo Credit: Chicago Steak Company

The summer days are still upon us and with many around the country still unable to resume our past normal dining habits and group dinners, home entertaining has never been more popular. And luckily for us, you can still enjoy restaurant-quality delicacies right at home with ease, thanks to Chicago Steak Company.

Chicago Steak Company is a gourmet beef provider that specializes in providing USDA prime beef—which is the top 2-percent of beef in the U.S. Consumers can easily indulge in this at home by ordering direct from Chicago Steak Company, which ships the meats delicately and professionally frozen and packed for you to enjoy from the comfort of your home.

With summer cookouts on the horizon for the rest of our remaining weeks of warm weather, we’re turning to Chicago Steak Company to ensure that we’re serving the best quality meats to our guests—and getting to put our chef and grilling skills to the test!

Our top recommendations are the USDA Prime Steak Burgers. Not only is the meat fresh, delicious and rich, but it is of the highest quality to impress your guests. The rich, juicy taste from the burgers is due to the fact that they are made from the trimmings of USDA Prime Steaks, not your average ground beef. Additionally, for the steak-lovers, the USDA Prime Filet Mignons are a must and perfect for those who want to indulge in a steak without being overwhelmed with a huge serving during an outdoor barbeque.

Photo Credit: Chicago Steak Company

If you haven’t yet mastered your grilling technique, don’t fret. Chicago Steak Company has luckily provided us with some of their trade secrets that will result in the perfect sear and taste.

Below are their Top 7 Tips for Grilling the perfect steak, which can be found in-depth on their site here.

Choose a Quality Steak —make sure the USDA grade of beef is disclosed. We recommend USDA Prime which represents the top 3-percent of beef in the U.S. Prepare the Grill — preheat the grill between 450-500 degrees Fahrenheit and add some olive oil to the grates to keep the meat from sticking. Prepare the Seasoning — seasoning is key to flavorful meat! Brush them with a small amount of oil and sprinkle each side with salt, pepper or your favorite rub (we recommend the Chicago Steak Seasoning!) Do this just 5 minutes before putting you steak on the grill. Seasoning too early will result in a dried out steak. Understand Direct and Indirect Heat — direct heat is how you’ll sear the steak, while indirect heat keeps it cooking through without being directly over the flame. Let it Cook — leave the steaks alone. Let them cook the appropriate amount of time on each side (Chicago Steak Company includes a grilling guide). Don’t flip them too often. Use a Steak Thermometer — cook your steaks to the desired doneness based on the internal temperature. You can pull them off a couple degrees before the desired doneness, because they will continuet o cook a few degrees after you pull them off the grill. Let it Rest — let the steak rest for about five minutes at room temperature after grilling to let the juices run back through the steak

Enjoy!