4 New York Destinations To Escape To This Summer

International, and even some domestic travel, may be off the table this summer, but we can still enjoy endless opportunities for safe New York staycations and getaways that are driving distance away but will transport you to your own mini-vacation. Below, we round up some of our favorite spots to enjoy the perfect summer escape.

**Be sure to check each hotel’s site for the latest updates on offerings and safety guidelines.

NYC

Baccarat Hotel

There are few places that evoke such unique luxury as the impressive Baccarat Hotel in New York City. Throughout the property and in each guest room, guests will find the beloved Baccarat crystals present. They will dine and drink with them throughout their stay and indulge in exquisite culinary offerings, as well as a trip to the ultra-luxurious La Mer Spa. Other amenities include a state-of-the-art gym, complimentary chauffeured city car to get around the city during your stay, an indoor pool and more. Enjoy special summer booking specials, which includes the third night in your stay free with luxury accommodations and complimentary WiFi.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://www.baccarathotels.com/.

BROOKLYN

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

A stay at the stunning 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is the ultimate staycation for Manhattan residents. With waterfront views of the Brooklyn Bridge and a chic rooftop pool and rooftop restaurant, Harriett’s, guests will be able to enjoy summertime in New York in a luxurious and private setting. Of course, the hotel has rolled out enhanced safety measures, protocols and programming to ensure that all guests and staff are safe and healthy throughout their time on the property, which can be found in detail on its site. Additionally, the hotel will be offering picnic baskets available to-go for hotel guests who want to enjoy the spread in their room, lobby or park on a sunny afternoon.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge.

HAMPTONS

Gurney’s Montauk

The popular beachfront hotel, Gurney’s Montauk, is always one of our favorite go-to destinations in the summertime. With social distancing and sanitation measures in place, Gurney’s Montauk serves as the ideal place for a getaway trip, as it is elevator-free and spread across 20 acres with a 2,000-foot private beach. Enjoy its beautiful spa or food and beverage offerings, which include famed Italian restaurant Scarpetta Beach by Scott Conant or the outdoor terrace of Tillie’s. Additionally, the Fire Pit will serve up classic cocktails paired with a menu of light bites and seasonal favorites indicative of its setting, such as the Gurney’s lobster roll or oysters on the half shell.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://www.gurneysresorts.com/montauk.

TOPPING ROSE HOUSE

Topping Rose House is one of the Hamptons’ most intimate and luxurious destinations to stay during your getaway. Situated in a prime location in Bridgehampton town, the property features gourmet culinary offerings from renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten with a full dining room, full bar/lounge, outdoor patio seating with communal tables and a fully-restored barn for private dining. The property also features plenty of lawn seating within the beautiful lush greenery where guests can sip on afternoon cocktails or take part in lawn games. Take advantage of the luxurious spa or yoga classes or complimentary bicycles that will transport you to the pristine beaches, just minutes away.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit http://www.toppingrosehouse.com/.