Dwyane Wade x Wade Cellars
Celebrities
NBA Legend Turned Vintner Dwyane Wade Talks Wade Cellars, His Dream Wine ‘Date’ & More With Wine Access
Cincoro
News
WATCH: Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck + His Cincoro Co-Founder Emilia Fazzalari On Tequila, Love + The NBA Bubble
Trudie Styler + Sting
Celebrities
Sting + Trudie Styler: Celebrating A Lifetime Of Love Under The Tuscan Sun
KAROLINA KURKOVA
Celebrities
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Exclusively Shares Details On Her Locally-Produced Masks For All Initiative
Re-inc
Celebrities
From World Cup Champions To Lifestyle Entrepreneurs: How USWNT Stars Tobin Heath + Christen Press Are Leading The Pack

Alicia Vikander & More Star In Louis Vuitton LV Volt Campaign With 36 Unisex Jewelry Pieces

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Alicia VikanderPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

To match the boldness of the LV Volt pieces, Louis Vuitton called upon four talents for its new campaign. These four talents are Oscar-winning Swedish actress and Louis Vuitton ambassador Alicia Vikander; Hugo Marchand; principal dancer at the Paris Opera Ballet Sharon Alexie; and friend of the house/Chinese model XiaoXing Mao. Styled by Carine Roitfeld and photographed by Jean-Baptiste Mondino, the images are strong and bold, with a campaign that mirror’s the movement-inspired, energetic collection itself. 36 gender fluid pieces created by Louis Vuitton Artistic Director for Watches and Jewelry, Francesca Amfitheatrof, spotlight the L and V lettering—the House’s two iconic initials that speak volumes on their own. Scroll to see some of the images and click here for more information and to visit the House’s website.

LV VoltPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton LV VoltPhoto Credit: Louis VuittonLV Volt Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

PREVIOUS POST
Brandon Maxwell
Celebrities
August 17, 2020
Brandon Maxwell Exclusively Speaks On His Family History Driving His Latest Project With Ecco Domani
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Hotel Zena
News
August 17, 2020
These Hotels Are Making History By Celebrating The Centennial Of Women’s Suffrage
By Laura Schreffler
Marea
City Guide
August 14, 2020
Three Gourmet Home Delivery Meal Kits From NYC Hot Spots To The Hamptons This Summer
By Paige Mastrandrea
Lauren Alaina
Celebrities
August 14, 2020
Lauren Alaina Finds The Silver Lining In Personal Heartbreak With Confessional New EP “Getting Over Him”
By Laura Schreffler
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Los Angeles

Satchel Lee, Jason Bell, Netflix

New York

Andre Iguodala

Miami

Loader