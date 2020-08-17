Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

To match the boldness of the LV Volt pieces, Louis Vuitton called upon four talents for its new campaign. These four talents are Oscar-winning Swedish actress and Louis Vuitton ambassador Alicia Vikander; Hugo Marchand; principal dancer at the Paris Opera Ballet Sharon Alexie; and friend of the house/Chinese model XiaoXing Mao. Styled by Carine Roitfeld and photographed by Jean-Baptiste Mondino, the images are strong and bold, with a campaign that mirror’s the movement-inspired, energetic collection itself. 36 gender fluid pieces created by Louis Vuitton Artistic Director for Watches and Jewelry, Francesca Amfitheatrof, spotlight the L and V lettering—the House’s two iconic initials that speak volumes on their own. Scroll to see some of the images and click here for more information and to visit the House’s website.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton