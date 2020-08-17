Photo Credit: Andrey Popov/Shutterstock

Join us on Wednesday, August 26th at 7pm EST/4pm PST for a special virtual wine experience, where you’ll be able to taste with California’s next generation of Vintners. Haute Living CEO and SVP of Communications, Kamal Hotchandani and Deyvanshi Masrani, together with Wine Access’ Head of Wine and one of only 53 Masters of Wine in the US, Vanessa Conlin, will host the next-generation leaders of two iconic California Estates—Hirsch Vineyards and Silver Oak Cellars—for an interactive, taste-along event, where they’ll discuss what it takes to lead a legendary estate. Second-generation vintner Jasmine Hirsch and third-generation Silver Oak and Twomey leader Matt Duncan will guide our tasting, share never-before-told stories of winemaking and working with family, and offer unmatched insights into their special terroirs. We hope you join us for this one-of-a-kind Zoom tasting, featuring Hirsch’s signature San Andreas Pinot Noir and the Silver Oak family’s Twomey Russian River Pinot Noir—it’s going to be one to remember! Wine Access has these wines in-stock and ready to ship today, so you can take in the full experience of some of California’s best, all from the comfort of your own home.

Photo Credit: Haute Living

About Jasmine Hirsch, General Manager & Winemaker, Hirsch Vineyards

Jasmine Hirsch was born and raised in Northern California. She was baptized in champagne by her wine-loving parents David and Rebecca Hirsch, and spent her childhood at Hirsch Vineyards. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 2001, Jasmine spent five years working in Europe followed by two years in New York at JP Morgan. She escaped from corporate life to take over sales and marketing at Hirsch in 2008. In 2015 she became General Manager of the winery. The 2019 vintage also marks her first vintage as the winemaker.

About Matt Duncan, third-generation vintner at Silver Oak & Twomey Cellars

Matt Duncan is a third-generation vintner from Silver Oak and Twomey Cellars, managing wholesale in Northern California. His grandfather Ray, co-founded Silver Oak in 1972 and Twomey in 1999. Today, Duncan is joined by his dad, sister and uncle keeping Silver Oak & Twomey family owned and operated for nearly 50 years.