Florida Yachts International (FYI) capped off a busy February in Miami by holding its own boat show. It is the first local brokerage firm to ever do so. It joined the Miami International Boat Show and the Miami Yacht Show as a premier sea-worthy experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Florida Yachts International

The FYI Miami Boat Show 2020 was held at Prime Marina, in the heart of Coconut Grove, next to the FYI offices and the world-famous Monty’s Raw Bar, with views of Biscayne Bay serving as the background.

The variety of fine boats in the exclusive showcase was tailored for the high-net-worth clientele in a low-key and luxurious affair.

Some of the brokers at the show included Florida Yachts International Owner & Brand Ambassador Ralph Navarro, Co-founder Raul Faget, Sales Vice President Arney Mendez, Sportfish Specialist Hiram Concepcion, as well as several other up and coming yacht brokers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Florida Yachts International

“As a yacht buyer, you want to go somewhere convenient, without the crowds, have the widest selection and be able to easily talk to a broker,” said Navarro. “The FYI Miami Boat Show had exactly all of those elements.”

Clients met with brokers on a one-on-one basis, getting private tours of the boats without the hustle and bustle of the larger boat shows that may garner more attendance, yet not the transactions per capita that the FYI Miami Boat Show can get.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Florida Yachts International

Among the yachts that were shown off and still available for viewing include:

Mangusta The flagship 141ft, a world-class custom build launched in 2017.

Maiora A unique, one of kind 102ft, bringing Italian quality, & elegance to Miami.

Fairline A custom 78’, featuring one of the most distinguishable features in yachting.

Sueños The 53’ HCB , the epitome of what Miami is all about, speed, flair & style.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Florida Yachts International

As an added bonus, FYI has maintained many of the yachts from the boat show at Prime Marina. So, head bay-wise to “the Grove”, For a more personal experience, FYI still has kept many of the boats for sale at the location the show was held. Stop in Coconut Grove, have a bite to eat and feel free to get a personal tour of some of the above-mentioned yachts by one of FYI’s brokers.

For more information, contact Florida Yachts International at 305-770-6216 or email sales@fyiyachts.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Florida Yachts International