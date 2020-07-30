YOOX recently unveiled a “virtual getaway” filled with a highly curated selection of products from Italy that one would normally find on holiday, walking through the country’s winding streets and tiny niches, to discover small, hidden shops with artisanal brands and goods. The project presents four different, but quintessentially Italian vacation themes; they are DOLCE FAR NIENTE—”the pleasure of relaxing” with items like breezy beachwear perfect for unwinding—BUON APPETITO—”Good Appetite (Enjoy!)” with food and drink-related items like tablecloths, hand-painted ceramics and colorful glassware—AL MERCATO—market-friendly wearables like light cotton dresses and espadrilles—and FERRAGOSTO—with items like show-stopping summer dresses for the highly anticipated seasonal festival. Click here to check it out now!

