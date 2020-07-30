Photo Credit: The Bungalows Key Largo

Nestled in the Florida Keys’ Key Largo town along the ocean is the beautiful, new Bungalows Key Largo. Encompassing the Florida Keys island lifestyle mixed with timeless luxury, Bungalows Key Largo is a property unlike anything else in the area, providing a breathtaking setting set on a sprawling 11.5 waterfront acres, with unbeatable service and unparalleled privacy.

Even more enticing, at a time when international travel is on hold and many are looking for domestic getaways and road trip destinations, Bungalows Key Largo provides the perfect couples’ retreat to satisfy all of your travel needs—in a socially distant-friendly way.

Throughout the stay, each couple gets their own private bungalow, with both waterfront and garden abodes available. The property is adults-only with a strict 21+ limit, ensuring the stay is both relaxing and intimate. It is unique in that it is the only luxury all-inclusive hotel in the area—meaning all property dining and drinking experiences, as well as non-motor water sports and exercise classes, are complimentary with your stay. In-room dining, spa treatments, and chartered boating getaways are available for an additional cost—which we highly recommend. There’s nothing quite like a catered sunset cruise aboard a Catamaran in the Keys with a glass of champagne in hand.

The property boasts four on-site restaurants—Sea Señor, a seaside, Mexican-inspired dining destination; Fish Tales, a Florida Keys-inspired eatery overlooking the ocean and infinity pool; and Bogie & Bacall’s, an elevated fine dining experience with a steakhouse-inspired menu and locally-inspired seafood dishes. In addition, guests can indulge in libations and bites all day at the Tiki Bar—which offers panoramic views of sunrise and sunset; or Hemingway’s Bar, which is located inside Bogi & Bacall’s and serves up innovative libations that guests are encouraged to take over to the lounge next door, The Living Room.

To unwind and relax, treat yourselves to a couples’ massage inside the pristine and state-of-the-art Zen Garden Spa. The serene oasis is inspired by the black bamboo in the Zen Garden, the land and the sea. Guests will receive treatments in one of the five outdoor treatment cabanas or the bayside waterfront treatment tiki. On the day of treatment, guests are encouraged to utilize their spa day pass, which grants access to the locker rooms, eucalyptus steam room, Himalayan salt treatment room or the tranquil relaxation area.

At The Bungalows at Key Largo, the options are endless with plenty to do at any time. For the adventure-seekers, take part in a scuba, kayak or paddleboarding excursion at sea. If you’re looking for entertainment on the water, sign up for a Catamaran excursion or take part in one of the Floating Tiki Bar cruises. To relax, lounge by the Zen Pool and hit the spa afterward. And to explore the property, hop on one of your two personal bright blue beach cruisers and explore the pristinely-manicured grounds. And of course, enjoy plenty to eat and drink with the property’s exquisite offerings.

To book your stay or find out more information, please head to its site here.

