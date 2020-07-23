Photo Credit: Front of House, NYC

While we may not be able to physically be in Mykonos or Santorini this summer, we can still transport ourselves there through an authentic dining experience filled with all of our favorite Greek delicacies. Just in time for the summer rooftop season, Long Island City’s Ravel Hotel has debuted its latest eatery—Perivóli. Translating in Greek to “Garden,” the picturesque dining destination is located on the rooftop of the hotel, boasting views of the city and offering diners a little slice of heaven in its serene oasis, inspired by the Greek Islands.

Photo Credit: Front of House, NYC

Diners can delight mouth-watering dishes paying homage to the homeland, prepared by Executive Chef Seth Levine. Menu items include Pervóli Veggie Chips, served crispy with zucchini and eggplants along with a side of homemade tzatziki for dipping; Saginaki—a lightly fried kefalograviera cheese with lemon and oregano; Charcoal-grilled or crispy calamari; Grilled Octopus; fresh Watermelon and Tomato Salad with mint, basil, feta, sumac and roasted shallot vinaigrette, along with other refreshing Mediterranean dishes to start.

Photo Credit: Front of House, NYC

For mains, diners can indulge in Grilled Jumbo Prawns, served Grecian-style with the head on; Grilled Branzino, prepared simply with lemon and oil; 3 grilled baby Lamb Chops served with grilled vegetables; or the mouthwatering Grilled Lobster pasta, served as liguini with main lobster, cherry tomato and saffron sauce. Side dishes include sauteed spinach, roasted lemon potatoes or classic Greek Fries.

Photo Credit: Front of House, NYC

Following all CDC and New York State health guidelines, Perivóli will abide by social distancing setups and will also provide disposable menus and QR codes for safe and reduced contact services.

Photo Credit: Front of House, NYC

To make a reservation, please head to Resy, with dinner open from Thursday-Monday.