As fashion houses continue to showcase Cruise collections digitally, Dior did not disappoint with its 2021 Cruise show, live-streamed from the Piazza del Duomo of Lecce, in the Puglia region of Italy. Maria Grazia Chiuri‘s designs and the location as a whole, incorporated celebrated aspects of Puglia’s rich heritage in arts and craftsmanship, such as the art of weaving, Luminarie—the breathtaking lighted structures serving as backdrop for the show, emblazoned with seven powerful phrases, including Remember The First Time You Saw Her Name and We Rise By Lifting Others designed by Marinella Senatore—dance and music. In the center of the square was a smaller, domed structure, housing several masked musicians—18 Roman musicians from the Orchestra Roma Sinfoniettaas and 21 local musicians from the Notte della Taranta Foundation’s Orchestra Popolare—led by composer and conductor Paolo Buonvino. His moving composition made especially for the show called upon traditional Puglian melodies, which perfectly set the tone both for the models and for the dance troupe, who performed a spectacular Pizzica Italian folk dance—”a dance that makes it possible to pass from oppression to emancipation—choreographed by Sharon Eyal. Maria Grazia Chiuri’s designs included Puglia’s famed, mostly bi-colored weaving; an extremely delicate lace in collaboration with Marilena Sparasci called Tombolo, first created in the 15th century in Italy; and locally-sourced materials. A total of 90 looks made their way down the “runway,” which included flowing dresses, loose-fit pant suits and skirts of varying lengths, alongside accessories like head scarves, leather corsets, gold jewelry and more. Neutral coloring added to the natural and bohemian-like vibe, as did the natural fabrics that were used for many of the pieces. The House emphasized the importance of continuing its collaborations and creative dialogues between Paris and Lecce, to support artisans and artists, now more than ever before. With the blessing from Archbishop of Lecce, S.E.R. Monsignor Michele Seccia, as well as the City of Lecce and its Mayor, Carlo Salvemini, the world watched as the gorgeous presentation unfolded. Scroll to see some looks from the collection and scenography, as well as the full video, below.

