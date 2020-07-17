KAROLINA KURKOVA
Louis Vuitton Opens 3rd Men’s Las Vegas Location At Bellagio Resort & Casino

Fashion, News, Travel

Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

Building on its prominent presence in Las Vegas, Louis Vuitton today opened its latest boutique in the city, at the Bellagio Resort & Casino. This new Men’s store also marks the second Bellagio location for the House, with its other Women’s boutique having opened in Fall of last year. The design style is unique to the store, with very contemporary components and those that call upon the history of the House, with vast wooden ceilings, an expansive gallery-like space, an eye-catching façade with blades crafted from stainless-steel and even an outdoor terrace for private client appointments, touting desert palms and one of the most recognizable and exciting Las Vegas features, the view of the iconic Fountains of Bellagio. The boutique is open Monday to Sunday from 10 A.M. to 12 a.m.; click here to visit the House’s website for more information. 

Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

