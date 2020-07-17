For its third edition—and in partnership with Luma Arles and the École National Supérieure de la Photographie in Arles—this year’s Dior Photography and Visual Arts Award for Young Talents, ‘The Art of Color,’ recognized 14 individuals. The 11 Laureates and three Jury Mentions were given the theme called ‘Face to Face,’ creating works representing their interpretations of the theme. Instead of revealing these works in Arles this month, they instead were revealed in a digital exhibition on the Dior Beauty and Luma Arles Instagram accounts, as well as the Luma Arles website.

Photo Credit: Pamela Tulizo, with authorisation of use for Parfums Christian Dior

The 11 Laureates are as follows:

Alex Avgud, Royal Academy of Arts (The Hague, The Netherlands)—Photography

Eugenia Erendira Gomez Espinosa, Centro de la Imagen (Mexico City, Mexico)—Photography & Video

Li Hanwei, Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts (Shanghai, China)—Photography & Video

Izabela Jurcewicz, International Center of Photography (New York, USA)—Photography

Tatsuki Katayama, Kyoto University of the Arts (Kyoto, Japan)—Video

Seunghoon Lee, Chung-ing University (Seoul, South Korea)—Photography

Loretta Mulders, Royal Academy of Arts (The Hague, The Netherlands)—Photography

Prune Phi, École Nationale Supérieure de la Photographie (Arles, France)—Photography

Pamela Tulizo, Market Photo Workshop (Johannesburg, South Africa)—Photography

Bowei Yang, Royal College of Art (London, United Kingdom)—Photography

Lingxi Yuan, California Institute of the Arts (Los Angeles, USA)—Video

Photo Credit: Parfums Christian Dior

The three Jury Mentions are as follows: