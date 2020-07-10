Photo Credit: Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin has continued to partner and support artists through his Caba series, and the CABARAPARIS Tote is no exception—this time around, he has partnered with illustrator Hélène Tran for the eye-catching statement bag. This also marks the first time he has collaborated with Tran, and the fifth piece in the Caba series.The tote—available in two styles—showcase Tran’s illustrations of Paris during the daytime and the nighttime, tying into Louboutin, as Paris is his birthplace and a major theme as part of his L’Exhibition[niste] exhibition at the Palais de la Porte Dorée, which recently reopened and will remain open until January 3rd, 2021. Additionally. Mr. Louboutin will be donating to the Fondation Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet de la Vocation, also based in Paris. The foundation chooses 25 artists each year to help them pursue their artistic discipline.

