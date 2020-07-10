Photo Credit: Scott McDermott

After months of unfortunate restaurant closings due to the pandemic outbreak and tireless efforts to keep the hospitality industry alive, 2 Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud has reopened his iconic Restaurant DANIEL on Manhattan’s Upper East Side with new outdoor seating and a revived menu, taking on a “fine casual dining concept.” What was once one of New York’s most formal dining destinations reserved for the ultimate food & wine connoisseurs, where men’s jackets were a must, the newly-revived DANIEL welcomes a new crowd back to his beloved destination with a mouth-watering menu. Specifically, his beloved and famous DB Burger makes an appearance on the menu, much to diners’ delight.

Boulud likes to call the newly-reopened Restaurant DANIEL: Daniel Boulud Kitchen on the Terrace. The team has transformed its outdoor area to become a 35-seat terrace where New Yorkers can enjoy al fresco dining in the illustrious neighborhood. Of course, CDC guidelines and social distancing are enforced, with tables spaced out properly and facial coverings required when not sitting at the table dining. All staff has followed proper sanitary protocols. Daniel Boulud Kitchen is also still available for takeout, where, over the past few weeks, Rolls-Royce’s and Range Rover’s galore have pulled up to pick up their meals and dine on Boulud’s revolutionary cuisine on the go.

Most importantly, Boulud and his team are thrilled to be back to work, after unfortunately having had to close down for about three months this year leaving many on furlough. To continue his mission to give back to the hospitality industry and specifically his employees, 5-percent of all dining proceeds will go to his fund to give back to his team and continue to support them through this tough time.

Additionally, a few weeks ago, Boulud launched his first Hamptons meal kit delivery service with Daniel Boulud Kitchen.