Part of the House’s Gucci Circular Lines Collection, Gucci has announced the debut of Gucci Off The Grid, designed by Alessandro Michele. The initiative focuses on mindfulness of environmental impact, as the collection uses recycled, organic, bio-based and sustainably sourced materials, such as ECONYL, which is a type of nylon made from offcuts sand consumer waste. To help launch the collection, the House has called upon one of the most iconic figures of our time, Academy Award-winning actress, producer, author and activist Jane Fonda, as well as Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Nas X, David de Rothschild and King Princess.

Photo Credit: Gucci

“The collection is the result of teamwork; everybody brought something to it,” said Alessandro Michele. “In the campaign, too, there is this idea of dialogue among people building something new. I imagined that we could build a treehouse in a city centre, all together, like kids playing in the park. Because all of us need to build this house or to find out that our planet exists, even where it seems it’s not there, or it’s far away.”

Photo Credit: Gucci

The collection includes genderless luggage, accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear pieces, all keeping in line with the House’s vision for circular production and featured in the campaign, shot by photographer and director Harmony Korine. To exemplify this vision, the cast of urbanites are seen in a new residence of sorts—a rustic treehouse—which is situated in the midst of a “modern metropolis” of concrete and glass, visually representing the idea of escaping to live “Off The Grid.” The campaign may also be found on select Gucci ArtWalls across the globe, including in Milan’s Largo la Foppa; just off East London’s Brick Lane; Shanghai’s Fengsheng Li; Lafayette Street in SoHo, New York City; and Hong Kong’s D’Aguilar Street, among others.

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

Photographer/Director: Harmony Korine

Talents: Jane Fonda, Lil Nas X, King Princess, Miyavi, David de Rothschild

Make Up: Thomas de Kluyver

Hair Stylist: Alex Brownsell