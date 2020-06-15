Celebrities
‘Glee’ Alum Matthew Morrison Shares His Top 5 Parenting Hacks Just In Time For Father’s Day

Celebrities, News, Tot Living

Matthew MorrisonPhoto Credit: Nathan Johnson

Matthew Morrison may not realize it, but he’s definitely qualified to give parenting advice, given that he’s the proud papa of 2-and-a-half-year-old son Revel (who sounds like he’s pretty much the best kid ever). Given that Father’s Day is rapidly approaching, we asked the Glee alum and Broadway star—whose recent body of work includes a return to Ryan Murphy‘s world in American Horror Story: 1984 and an album in collaboration with Disney Music titled “Disney Dreamin with Matthew Morrison” (really, it’s a love letter to his son, offering his take on fan-favorite songs from beloved Disney films like Aladdin, Toy Story, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tarzan and more)—to share some parenting hacks. We’ll share a sneak preview, but you’ll have to watch the below video for the full extent of his his tried-and-true dad advice (and you can actually see how good a parent he is, too, thanks to a VIP appearance from Revel himself!).

Matthew MorrisonPhoto Credit: Nathan Johnson

  1. Papa Keeps His Cool.
  2. Life Is Better With Music.
  3. Stretch It Out.
  4. Outdoor Dad-Ventures.
  5. Dance Parties.

Matthew MorrisonPhoto Credit: Disney

WATCH: MATTHEW MORRISON SHARES HIS

TOP 5 PARENTING HACKS

Follow Matthew on Instagram HERE 

