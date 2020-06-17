Celebrities
The Dior Vespa Scooter & Matching Helmet Have Us Looking Forward To Brighter Days Ahead

France and Italy come together for this epic collaboration between the Parisian couture House and the iconic scooter brand with the Vespa 946 Christian Dior. Evoking the spirit of freedom, movement and expression whilst reflecting a symbol of refinement, the Dior Vespa collaboration showcases both brands’ savoir-faire and craftsmanship are reflected in the scooter itself, as well as the range of matching accessories. This new Italian-made Vespa 946 model—first making its debut in 2012 in Milan—was designed by Creative Director for Dior Women, Maria Grazia Chiuri. Maintaining the vehicle’s elegance and aerodynamic curves, a specially-designed top case with the Dior Oblique motif—first designed by Marc Bohan in 1967—sits on the luggage rack, while a matching helmet makes for the perfect companion to the Dior Vespa. The limited-edition creations will launch in Spring of next year at global Dior boutiques.

dior x vespaPhoto Credit: Dior

June 17, 2020
