GreenSupply.com Wants To Help You Stay Safe With Affordable Face Masks And Hand Sanitizer

Health

In partnership with Thomas Herd

GreenSupply.comPhoto Credit: Green Supply

Depending on who you ask, the United States is still in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic, or at the beginning of the second wave. No matter which side you might gravitate towards, there is one thing that is almost certain, this isn’t going to magically disappear anytime soon.

With that in mind, it is as important as ever to do what you can to stay safe. That means wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer whenever you leave the house. While these items have traditionally been difficult to find, online retailer GreenSupply.com has been working to ensure that consumers can get these necessities at affordable prices quickly. Originally a CBD and essential oils focused company, GreenSupply,com was forced to pivot quickly right before their launch when their suppliers were shut down. Since then they have focused on developing and importing important items such as KN95 face masks, a branded line of hand sanitizer spray and no-touch infrared thermometers. The site also stocks ancillary items such as hair clippers. “Hair clippers might seem like an odd offering, but cutting your hair at home as opposed to leaving the house can keep you safe”, says Chad Horstman, one of the founders.

Not just a consumer focused retailer, GreenSupply.com recently purchased a 10,000 square foot warehouse in their home state of Arizona in order to fulfill large wholesale orders for businesses around the country. With a million KN95 masks in stock and ready to ship, they hope to do their part to help flatten the curve. “Masks are more important than ever, and we want to make sure they are available to everyone at an affordable price. If we can get more businesses to stock them via wholesale KN95 mask orders, the better it is for everyone”, says Horstman.

In a post pandemic world, GreenSupply.com plans to get back to their original vision of providing a wide assortment of health and wellness products. With a line of CBD oil launching later this month, they are excited to start that process. But while the current reality remains, consumers can rely on GreenSupply.com for essential products to stay safe during these trying times.

