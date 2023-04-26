Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Heart Association

On Saturday, April 15th, the South Florida Heart Ball brought together the Greater-Miami and Fort Lauderdale communities to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association. The event raised over $835,000 to fight heart disease and stroke, with a particular emphasis on training individuals in CPR and equipping the South Florida community with this essential lifesaving skill.

One Beat Medical and Training served as the Platform Sponsor, and the evening was hosted by Jenise Fernandez, Anchor and Reporter with Local10 News. The Chairperson for the event was Shane Strum, President and CEO of Broward Health, and over 300 local guests enjoyed musical entertainment and dancing.

Reflecting on the event, Strum said, “It was an honor to serve as the chairperson of this year’s ball and raise funds to support the mission of the American Heart Association. Sponsors, supporters, and donors of this year’s South Florida Heart Ball deserve a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for creating the lifesaving change needed to light the path toward the next 100 years. You are all the heartbeat of the AHA.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Heart AssociationThe American Heart Association has been able to save lives through education by teaching people Hands-Only CPR and raising CPR awareness in institutions in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Thanks to local sponsors like Rita Case with Rick Case Automotive Group, the association has trained over 10,000 students and youth athletes in CPR, placing donated Hands-Only CPR training kits in multiple schools throughout South Florida.

This year, the American Heart Association recognized the work of Andrew and Deana Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture, by presenting them with the inaugural “Rita and Rick Case Changemaker Award.” The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the mission of the American Heart Association and inspire others to do the same. The Koenigs were honored for their dedication to driving equitable health impact across Florida, adopting clinics, pantries, and community centers, and prioritizing their employees’ health by providing them with the American Heart Association’s Wellbeing Works Better program.

The Heart Ball is the culmination of the Heart of South Florida campaign, which seeks to address critical issues and drive work to improve and save lives for everyone everywhere. This year’s theme of “lighting the path” into the future celebrates the progress made over the past year and sets the tone for the American Heart Association’s centennial year celebration in 2024, marking 100 years of giving back the gift of time to survivors and their families.