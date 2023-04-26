Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
News
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Heartwarming Success: South Florida Heart Ball Raises Over $835k For American Heart Association

Haute Beauty, Health, News

Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Heart Association

On Saturday, April 15th, the South Florida Heart Ball brought together the Greater-Miami and Fort Lauderdale communities to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association. The event raised over $835,000 to fight heart disease and stroke, with a particular emphasis on training individuals in CPR and equipping the South Florida community with this essential lifesaving skill.

One Beat Medical and Training served as the Platform Sponsor, and the evening was hosted by Jenise Fernandez, Anchor and Reporter with Local10 News. The Chairperson for the event was Shane Strum, President and CEO of Broward Health, and over 300 local guests enjoyed musical entertainment and dancing.

Shane Strum, President and CEO of Broward Health

Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Heart Association

Reflecting on the event, Strum said, “It was an honor to serve as the chairperson of this year’s ball and raise funds to support the mission of the American Heart Association. Sponsors, supporters, and donors of this year’s South Florida Heart Ball deserve a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for creating the lifesaving change needed to light the path toward the next 100 years. You are all the heartbeat of the AHA.”

Jonathan DeLuca and Aurelio Fernandez

Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Heart AssociationThe American Heart Association has been able to save lives through education by teaching people Hands-Only CPR and raising CPR awareness in institutions in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Thanks to local sponsors like Rita Case with Rick Case Automotive Group, the association has trained over 10,000 students and youth athletes in CPR, placing donated Hands-Only CPR training kits in multiple schools throughout South Florida.

Caitlin and Todd Stella

Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Heart Association

This year, the American Heart Association recognized the work of Andrew and Deana Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture, by presenting them with the inaugural “Rita and Rick Case Changemaker Award.” The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the mission of the American Heart Association and inspire others to do the same. The Koenigs were honored for their dedication to driving equitable health impact across Florida, adopting clinics, pantries, and community centers, and prioritizing their employees’ health by providing them with the American Heart Association’s Wellbeing Works Better program.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Heart Association

The Heart Ball is the culmination of the Heart of South Florida campaign, which seeks to address critical issues and drive work to improve and save lives for everyone everywhere. This year’s theme of “lighting the path” into the future celebrates the progress made over the past year and sets the tone for the American Heart Association’s centennial year celebration in 2024, marking 100 years of giving back the gift of time to survivors and their families.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Cuisine
May 5, 2023
Novikov Miami Elevates Its Sunday Brunch Game With Buffet Elements
By Brooke Klaiman
Keith Sheldon Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment At The Hard Rock Beach Club At the Miami Grand Prix
Entrepreneur
May 4, 2023
How The Hard Rock Beach Club Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment For The Second Miami Grand Prix
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
Fashion
May 4, 2023
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
City Guide
May 4, 2023
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami