Photo Credit: David Sims for Saint LaurentContinuing its connection with Grammy Award-winning musician, actor and entrepreneur Lenny Kravitz, luxury house Saint Laurent has just released the first shots of Kravitz as part of its Fall/Winter 2020 campaign, designed by Anthony Vaccarello. Lenny Kravitz is shown in moody black-and-white, looking off to the side, shot with and without sunglasses in two different images. In one, he wears a patterned silk shirt with a matching necktie, tailored blazer and fitted dark denim jeans, with his hands in his pockets, subtly revealing a wrist/arm tattoo on one side. In the other, an animal print shirt with another matching necktie, fitted dark trousers, slightly cropped at thankless to reveal leather ankle boots. He touts his signature nose piercing and dreadlocks in both images, looking ever-so-cool as usual. The campaign also features additional imagery, showcasing the spectrum of denim offerings the collection offers, including cut-off shorts, a vest, jackets, shirts and jeans. Scroll to see more.

