In an effort to further contribute to the fight against the coronavirus, Louis Vuitton has repurposed many of its French workshops where several of the House’s artisans are producing non-surgical, protective masks on a voluntary basis. These workshops are located in Marsaz and Saint-Donat (Drôme), Saint-Pourçain (Allier), Ducey (Manche) and Sainte-Florence (Vendée).

“As an important French House, Louis Vuitton wishes to commit at its level to producing many thousands of masks that will be distributed within the region, at no charge, to protect those who are most exposed,” began Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of the luxury House, while visiting the Sainte-Florence workshop. “This production is the fruit of a wonderful collaboration with the regional sector of the textile industry.”

Created in collaboration with Mode Grand Ouest, the masks have been approved by various governing bodies and have already been distributed to various areas in need. Mrs. Correira—Director of the Marpa Nursing Home in Sainte-Florence–and Mr. Gaborieau—Director of the Saint-Vincent de Paul Care Home in Essarts, Bocage—were some of the first recipients, and they joined Mr. Burke in greeting the selfless artisans, hard at work. This announcement and gesture is just one of many that the LVMH Group as a whole has been contributing in the combat against COVID-19. For more information, please click here to visit the House’s website.

