Jillian Michaels Shares How To Keep Healthy & Sane During The Quarantine
Eva Longoria On How To Stay Organized During Our Self-Quarantine Times
There’s No Place Like Home For Robinson Cano: He’s Back In NY At Last
Aaron Paul Is Breaking In A New Role: Here He Shares All On His Top Secret New Role On “Westworld”
Louis Vuitton Repurposes Multiple Workshops In France Where Volunteer Artisans Are Making Non-Surgical Face Masks

Fashion, News, Philanthropy

Louis Vuitton x coronavirus x covidPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

In an effort to further contribute to the fight against the coronavirus, Louis Vuitton has repurposed many of its French workshops where several of the House’s artisans are producing non-surgical, protective masks on a voluntary basis. These workshops are located in Marsaz and Saint-Donat (Drôme), Saint-Pourçain (Allier), Ducey (Manche) and Sainte-Florence (Vendée).

Louis Vuitton x coronavirus x face masksPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

“As an important French House, Louis Vuitton wishes to commit at its level to producing many thousands of masks that will be distributed within the region, at no charge, to protect those who are most exposed,” began Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of the luxury House, while visiting the Sainte-Florence workshop. “This production is the fruit of a wonderful collaboration with the regional sector of the textile industry.”

Louis Vuitton x coronavirus x face masksPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitto

Created in collaboration with Mode Grand Ouest, the masks have been approved by various governing bodies and have already been distributed to various areas in need. Mrs. Correira—Director of the Marpa Nursing Home in Sainte-Florence–and Mr. Gaborieau—Director of the Saint-Vincent de Paul Care Home in Essarts, Bocage—were some of the first recipients, and they joined Mr. Burke in greeting the selfless artisans, hard at work. This announcement and gesture is just one of many that the LVMH Group as a whole has been contributing in the combat against COVID-19. For more information, please click here to visit the House’s website. 

Louis Vuitton x covid x face masksPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

