David Beckham’s Miami (well, Fort Lauderdale) InterMiami CF soccer team debut may have been sidelined due to COVID-19, but his social distancing was anything but. First, Becks joined Pharrell Williams Tuesday for the launch party of Haig Club Scotch Whisky at Swan. On Wednesday, Beckham was spotted at Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood, enjoying freshly baked slices of pies and cake with Miami Dade County Police. Sweetening the sighting for fans, Beckham happily posed for a snap with some of the staff working in the Miami bakery, and penned the caption: “Amazing pies and cakes @fdpies.”

Photo Credit: Café Prima Pasta

Michael Jordan, his wife Yvette, singer Raymond Castellón and Jordan’s family enjoyed a festive celebration Saturday night at his fave local spot, Café Prima Pasta. The party shared bottles of Caymus cab and a slew of the restaurant’s signature dishes.

Photo Credit: Angie Galan, The Dana Agency

On the heels of the Jordan visit, a bearded Pitbull popped open a bottle of Wednesday at Café Prima Pasta He and his friends feasted on Fiocchi Rapera, pasta filled with cheese and pear topped with roasted prosciutto and creamy truffle sauce, while sitting at a table on the outdoor patio. The beloved Italian restaurant is currently celebrating its 27th anniversary with rollback pricing to the ’90s on their most famous dishes including the aforementioned Fiocchi, eggplant parm, meatballs and fried calamari. The Cuban hitmaker wrapped up the night with a tour of owner Gerry Cea’s secret music studio located in the back of the restaurant.