Top 5 Essential Italian Restaurants To Visit In Las Vegas

When it comes to Italian cuisine, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from in Las Vegas. From signature pizzas to homemade pasta dishes, the culinary destination boasts a wide range of upscale eateries that deliver an authentic taste of Italy. Whether you’re looking to dine at the iconic restaurant Cipriani or visit Lago by Julian Serrano for Milan-inspired Italian small plates, here are our picks for the top essential Italian restaurants in Las Vegas.

Cipriani

Photo Credit: Cipriani

Cipriani inside the Wynn Plaza Shops at Wynn Las Vegas is considered one of the top essential Italian restaurants in Las Vegas. The four-generation restaurant continues to live up to its global brand of a luxurious atmosphere, impeccable service and authentic Italian cuisine. For lunch, we recommend Cipriani’s three-course power menu. The expansive dinner menu features carpaccio alla Cipriani, baked tagliolini with ham, potato gnocchi alla gorgonzola and organic Cipriani spaghetti with Chilean seabass and fresh tomatoes. There’s also a variety of pizzas, soups, salads and main-course dishes worth exploring.

Scarpetta

Photo Credit: Ogara Bissell

Scarpetta is one of the finest Italian restaurants in Las Vegas featuring a menu of seasonally-inspired fare with an intimate atmosphere. Located at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Scarpetta features a wide range of pasta dishes like spaghetti with tomato and basil; tagliatelle with lamb bolognese and truffle burrata; and duck and foie gras ravioli with a marsala reduction on the menu. Other dishes to try include the creamy polenta, veal chop Parmigiano and beef Carpaccio. If you want to try a little bit of everything, Scarpetta offers a signature tasting menu with wine pairings for each course.

LAVO Italian Restaurant & Lounge

Photo Credit: LAVO Las Vegas

LAVO Italian Restaurant & Lounge at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is one of the top restaurants for gourmet Italian cuisine. LAVO’s signature one-pound Imperial Wagyu, Italian sausage and veal meatball with fresh whipped ricotta is a menu favorite. For pasta lovers, there’s everything from the truffle gnocchi to the penne seafood alfredo. LAVO’s extensive menu also features brick-oven pizzas, house specialties, salads, a raw bar and plenty of starters to get your Italian feast started. Aside from dinner, LAVO offers its seasonal Party Brunch and an Endless Italian Brunch Buffet on weekends. To enhance your dining experience, dine on the expansive terrace overlooking the Las Vegas Strip.

Carbone

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

This upscale Italian-American restaurant from Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick of Major Food Group is not only popular in New York but also Las Vegas. Carbone at Aria Resort & Casino offers a unique fine dining experience complete with a glamourous old-school vibe, high-class showmanship and tableside presentations. Start your Italian dinner with scampi alla scampi, octopus pizzaiolo or the sizzling pancetta. Then move to menu items like the lobster fra diavola, spicy rigatoni vodka, chicken scarpariello or veal parmesan. By the end of the night, you’ll see why Carbone is one of the top essential Italian restaurants in Las Vegas.

Lago by Julian Serrano

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

Located at Bellagio, Lago by Julian Serrano offers a unique Italian dining experience, making it one of the top essential Italian restaurants in Las Vegas. From a three-course lunch tasting to an Italian-style brunch on Sundays to a decadent dinner menu, there’s something for everyone. Signature pasta dishes include the gnocchi with cream-blue cheese, shrimp-mascarpone stuffed ravioli with fresh tomatoes and four-cheese lasagna with spinach. Pizza options range from the traditional Margherita to the salsiccia topped with sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese and spicy oil. The best part of dining at Lago is the open-air patio with waterfront seating centered on Lake Bellagio.