As COVID-19/coronavirus continues to sweep the world by storm, the number of positive cases unfortunately continues to increase globally. Though normally, celebrities seem immune to many of the trials and tribulations that the rest of the world faces, this has not been the case with this potentially fatal virus. Idris Elba is the latest to publicly announce his positive diagnosis via his social media account, among others. Here is the latest list of the most prominent celebrities who have test positive for the coronavirus, along with their statements via their social accounts (if any).
IDRIS ELBA
“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing [emojis] No panic.”
Photo Credit: Shutterstock
TOM HANKS + RITA WILSON
“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”
Photo Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency
RUDY GOBERT + DONOVAN MITCHELL FROM THE NBA’S UTAH JAZZ
“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do what4ever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus. I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.” — Rudy Gobert
View this post on Instagram
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
SOPHIE TRUDEAU (CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU’S WIFE)
“I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor.” — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Photo Credit: Shutterstock