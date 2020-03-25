Photo Credit: Todd EberleThough we can’t travel physically at the moment because of COVID-19, we’re able to do so virtually—just by moving a finger. Thanks to shows and films both old and new on Netflix and Amazon Prime, and more, we’re still able to see some of our favorite hotels. From “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in Miami to “Love Is Blind” in Mexico to “Pretty Woman” in Beverly Hills, here are some sweet escapes that you can still virtually visit through your TV.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach: “Goldfinger,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” + More

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Throughout its history and with little surprise, the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach has served as a set in a number of television and film production to represent the distinct atmosphere of Miami Beach, ranging from the James Bond film “Goldfinger,” “Scarface,” Whitney Houston‘s “The Bodyguard,” an episode of “The Sopranos” as well as Eva Longoria‘s “Grand Hotel” and Frank Sinatra’s “Tony Rome,” “A Hole in the Head” and “Lady in Cement” to, most recently, the hit Amazon Original series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” In the most recent season of the series, Fontainebleau’s lobby was restored by the series’ production team to match the time period of the show, with cast members donning vintage uniforms. Fans will recognize Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) walking down the Stairway to Nowhere and strolling through the hotel’s lobby.

Gleneagles: “Succession”

Photo Credit: Gleneagles

When Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy (Brian Cox) decides to head back to his home—he was born in Dundee, Scotland—during an episode of this year’s Golden Globe Best Drama Series winner, “Succession,” he visits Gleneagles, a five-star property known for its golf course and spa. For those who want to visit when it’s safe to do so, Gleneagles is one of the country’s top golf resorts, and has hosted a plethora of top golfing events, most notably the 2014 Ryder Cup, which was played on the PGA Centenary Course, as well as the 2019 Solheim Cup, which is one of the biggest events in women’s golf.

Caldera House: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

Photo Credit: Caldera House

On this season’s finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the Kardashians and Jenner clan vacationed at Caldera House, the eight-suite luxury hotel and alpine club in Jackson, Wyoming. Although the Kardashians has traveled to many spectacular places throughout the years, this beautiful property in the heart of Teton Village near snow bunny hot spot Jackson Hole—a $100 million investment which took six years to build and was a $100 million investment—is one of the greatest, as well as the most recent. There are four two-bedroom and four four-bedroom suites, as well as a lobby lounge, two distinct restaurants and a spa.

Lotte New York Palace: “Gossip Girl”

Photo Credit: Lotte New York Palace

Lotte New York Palace has served as the shooting locations to many iconic TV shows and movies, from “Law & Order” and “27 Dresses” to “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and, of course, “Gossip Girl”. The hotel served as the backdrop to many of the scenes in the CW show that made Blake Lively a fashion icon. The hotel served as the van der Woodsen’s temporary residence (i.e. The Jewel Suite), and also shot several scenes in the Palace Courtyard, the newly reopened Gold Room, the Madison Room and more. In fact, the hotel still offers a “Gossip Girl” Getaway, inviting fans to experience the iconic Upper East Side lifestyle of Serena, Blair, Chuck and Nate with at Lotte New York Palace, which includes an amenity of macarons and Prosecco gummy bears; two “Gossip Girl” Champagne cocktails at Trouble’s Trust (for guests 21 and older); “Spotted at The Palace” and postcards featuring the famed filming locations around the hotel, among other things. That’s a lot of love from Lotte. XOXO.

The Moorings Village: “Bloodline”

Photo Credit: The Moorings Village

The Moorings Village & Spa in the Florida Key of Islamorada was used to film scenes from the Netflix series “Bloodline,” though it seems like the furthest kind of place for mayhem or murder. The stunning beachfront property serves as both the backdrop and residence to the Rayburn house and resort in the show, the former of which—known as the Blue Charlotte House—which can be rented for the price of roughly $2,500 a night.

Millennium Biltmore Hotel: “Ghostbusters”, “Chinatown,” “Scandal” + More

Photo Credit: Millennium Biltmore