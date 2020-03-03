Eva Longoria
3 At-Home Cocktail Recipes To Help Get You Through Quarantine

Haute Drinks, News

Feeling a little stir-crazy at home during self-quarantine? While you may not be able to leave your house, we can help spice things up by bringing the bar to you at home, challenging you to fine-tune your mixology skills. Take the edge off with three tasty cocktail recipes below from the William-Grant & Sons portfolio, which will help make your self-quarantined days just a little bit sweeter. Cheers!

HENDRICK’S GIN CUCUMBER LEMONADE

Hendrick's Gin Cucumber LemonadePhoto Credit: Hendrick’s Gin

Developed by Mattias Horseman

Ingredients: 2 parts Hendrick’s Gin, 1 part lemon juice, 1 part sugar syrup, 2 parts soda water, 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber

Method: Combine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir and serve. Garnish with three thinly-sliced rounds of cucumber and one slice of lemon.

GLENFIDDICH PENICILLIN 

Glenfiddich PenicillinPhoto Credit: Glenfiddich

Created by Brand Ambassador Allan Roth

Ingredients: 2 parts Glenfiddich 12 year, 3/4 part honey ginger syrup*, 3/4 part lemon juice, 1/4 ounce Glenfiddich Fire & Cane Candied ginger to garnish

Method: In a shaking tin, combine the Glenfiddich 12 Year, honey ginger syrup* and lemon juice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a double rocks glass. Float the Glenfiddich Fire & Cane on top of the cocktail and garnish with the candied ginginer.

*Honey Ginger Syrup = 1 cup of honey with 1 cup of water, peeled and sliced 6-inch piece of ginger. Heat gently and let simmer for five minutes. Refrigerate for 6-12 hours, then strain.

FLOR DE CAÑA’S RUM BOULEVARD

Flor de Cana Rum Boulevard by Charlotte Voisey with 12Photo Credit: Flor De Caña/Charlotte Voisey

Created by Brand Ambassador Charlotte Voisey

Ingredients: 1 part Flor de Caña 7, 3/4 part Campari, 3/4 part Sweet Vermouth

Method: Combine ingredients and stir well. Strain over a large block of ice in a rocks glass. Spritz and garnish with a large orange peel.

