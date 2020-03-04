At Four Seasons Hotel Boston, You Can Now “Train Like Tom Brady”

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Hotel Boston

If you have always wanted to get in on the secret of how Tom Brady trains to be the GOAT, the Four Seasons Hotel Boston is now offering you the chance.

For the first time, TB12, the performance lifestyle brand co-founded by the six-time Super Bowl champ and his Body Coach Alex Guerrero, is partnering with the luxury hotel to bring not only their signature equipment to the Four Seasons Hotel Boston, but Body Coaches to assist guests in training exercises. The fully renovated fitness center now offers a dedicated area with curated TB12 functional products, including Looped and Handle Resistance Bands to support active recovery and functional workouts. There is also custom-made TB12 turf that enables guests to “train like Tom Brady” and incorporate performance and active recovery elements of the TB12 methodology without leaving the hotel. “We are thrilled to partner with Four Seasons Hotel Boston, an iconic property, and to extend our ability to serve clients outside of our company-owned TB12 Performance & Recovery Centers,” said John Burns, CEO of TB12. “There’s a natural fit through our shared objective of enriching our clients’ lives through exceptional experiences.”

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Hotel Boston

When determining why Four Seasons Hotel Boston decided to partner with TB12, Maggie Lawler, Director of PR and Communications for the property, said, “I think some of our major goals were to enrich our guests’ lives as well as to enrich their experiences.We realize when guests are traveling, it is not always easy to stay on track with their fitness goals. This partnership gives our guests an elevated experience. With the new TB12 facility on Boylston Street, we felt it was a unique offering in Boston and are proud to be able to partner with this brand.”

If you are looking to book a weekend getaway, the hotel recently launched the TB12 Experience package for guests who wish to fully immerse themselves in the TB12 lifestyle and optimize their use of the new Fitness Center. The package, which starts at $1,200, includes an overnight stay in luxury accommodations at Four Seasons Hotel Boston, a personalized 90-minute, one-on-one, hands-on muscle pliability session with a TB12 Body Coach in Four Seasons Fitness Center, TB12 Plant-Based Protein and Electrolytes to optimize performance and recovery, and a TB12 On-the-Go Looped Band Kit to take with you. (Note all guests of Four Seasons Hotel Boston can utilize the TB12 equipment in the Fitness Center as an amenity during their stay).

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Hotel Boston