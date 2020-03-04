louis vuitton ss20 savoir faire
What To Expect At Veuve Clicquot’s 2020 Clicquot Weekend In Miami

City Guide, News

Clicquot WeekendPhoto Credit: Veuve Clicquot

Each Spring, Veuve Clicquot brings their famed champagne to Miami for a fun-filled weekend activation. Next week, they’ll be bringing back Clicquot Weekend for the second year in a row, which includes four days of champagne-filled activities, dinners, cocktail parties and other lively events at some of the city’s most beloved locations. Starting off at the tranquil hotel, The Standard Spa, moving to Miami River hot spot, Seaspice, and popping up at other locations to finish at Brickell’s new outdoor destination, Riverside, the fun—and bubbly pours of champagne—won’t stop all weekend long.

Find the full itinerary below:

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Clicquot WeekendPhoto Credit: Veuve Clicquot

Location: The Standard Spa (5-7 p.m.): Clicquot Weekend Miami kick-off with Yellow Hour.

Location: Seaspice (6 p.m.-12 a.m.): An upscale, retro-themed French dinner along Miami’s gorgeous river, featuring a three-course menu paired with Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and Non-Vintage Rosé. Reservations can be made on Seaspice.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Clicquot WeekendPhoto Credit: Veuve Clicquot

Location: The Standard Spa (5-7 p.m.): Take in the sunset poolside with glasses of Veuve Clicquot during Yellow Hour.

Location: Amara at Paraiso (8-11 p.m.): Veuve Clicquot invites guests to waterfront restaurant, Amara‘s stunning rooftop for La Grande Dame dinner showcasing the house’s pinot-noir driven prestige cuvée, paired with delicious dishes from the restaurant. Tickets can be purchased here.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Clicquot WeekendPhoto Credit: Veuve Clicquot

Location: La Côte (11 a.m.-7 p.m.): Enjoy a beautiful Saturday in Miami at La Côte‘s day party, complete with Veuve Clicquot champagne and chef-prepared bites, along with live percussionists, DJ, special effects and plenty of photo opportunities.

Location: The Standard Spa (5-7 p.m.): Veuve Clicquot’s Yellow Hour.

Location: The Restaurant at The W South Beach (7-10 p.m.): An evening with Veuve Clicquot Rosé and grilled delights on the terrace of The Restaurant at W South Beach. Reserve your table by calling (305)-938-3112.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15 

Clicquot WeekendPhoto Credit: Veuve Clicquot

Location: 1 Hotel South Beach (12-3 p.m.): Start Sunday off strong with a wellness-focused yoga practice led by Miami’s premier fitness studio, Anatomy, from 12-1 p.m., followed by lunch at the brand-new 1 Beach Club featuring Veuve Clicquot. Purchase tickets here.

Location: Riverside (7-11 p.m.): Finish the weekend off with a cozy movie night at Veuve Clicquot’s Yellow Screen movie showing of There’s Something About Mary, starting at 8 p.m. at Miami’s newest Brickell riverfront hot spot. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for Veuve Clicquot activations and bites available for purchase. Movie showing is complimentary to the public.

 

